This Morning host Phillip Schofield lost it as a guest repeatedly interrupted him on today’s show.

Toni Holt Kramer, who is a Donald Trump supporter and leader of a group called the Trumpettes, appeared on the show to discuss the ongoing US election.

However, Phil was keen to ask her on Trump’s comments this morning in which he said that there was “massive fraud” in the election.

As votes are still being counted, Trump accused the Democrats of “trying to steal the election” and said he would go to the Supreme Court to prevent the rest of the votes from counting.

As Holly Willoughby began asking her a question, Toni said: “Before you go any further, you’ve got the facts all wrong!

“I’ve known the president for 10 years, way before he ran for president…”

As Toni began talking about previous guest, former White House Director of Events Laura Schwartz, who appeared on This Morning moments before, Phil stepped in.

What did Phillip Schofield say on This Morning?

He said: “It doesn’t matter who you know, let’s talk about Donald Trump, that’s why we’re here.

“We have limited time, I don’t want to get into all this.”

As Toni started talking over him, Phil said: “You have to listen now otherwise we’ll just stop.

“I want to talk to you about what the president said today…” as Toni started interrupting him again.

Phil shouted: “Do you not listen to anything? You have to stop! Stop! Let me ask you a question.”

Toni replied: “Please.”

Phil asked: “The president today said he would go to the Supreme Court to prevent the rest of the votes from counting which is direct contravention to your own country’s democracy.

Do you not listen to anything? You have to stop!

“What do you think about that?”

However, Toni said: “You’re asking and answering a question. The president had an absolute right to say what he said.

“There are many numbers that still have to come in….”

However, as she continued speaking, Phil cut in: “But you haven’t answered the question that he was directly challenging the democracy of the United States by saying the people who have legally cast their vote could not have them counted.”

Toni replied: “You are not asking a proper question, you’re asking and answering your own question…” as Phil screwed up his face.

She hit back: “Don’t look at me like that!”

Meanwhile, viewers were stunned by the interview, with many saying Phil “lost it”.

