Phillip Schofield shows off fresh new hairdo as he enjoys summer away from This Morning

Phillip Schofield is on his This Morning summer break and got a new hairdo today.

The ITV presenter is taking the summer holiday away from the daytime show.

As a result, he decided to celebrate his time off by getting a fresh haircut at his favourite hairdressers.

This Morning’s Phillip Schofield showed off his new hair on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Phillip Schofield new hair

In an adorable snap on his Instagram Stories, Phil smiled at the camera as he flashed his new look.

He captioned the smiley picture: “Summer ur cut” and added a happy face emoji. [Sic]

Phil also took to Instagram to share a video of his hairdresser working his magic on him.

Phil and Holly had their last day of the summer on This Morning on Friday.

While some fans were happy for them to take some time off, others weren’t pleased that the presenters get so much paid time off work.

“Wow, that’s an early finish school has 2 more weeks to go.. Nice when you get an 8 week paid holiday,” ranted one annoyed viewer.

A second fan tweeted angrily: “You off again… most cushy little job ever that..”

Phil and Holly are taking the summer off (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who will host This Morning over the summer?

Meanwhile, ITV viewers will be excited to know that Ruth Langsford will return to This Morning over the summer to host.

You off again… most cushy little job ever that..

The beloved presenter will host with Rylan Clark. However, for now, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will kick off the summer break.

Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle will also host during the summer months, before Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters step in as the holidays draw to a close.

