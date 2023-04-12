Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘dealt blow’ ahead of This Morning return

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been dealt a major blow ahead of their This Morning return.

The two TV stars have been OG members of the hit ITV daytime show – with Phillip making his debut in 2002 followed by Holly in 2009. However, in recent weeks the famous duo have been missing from TV screens – due to the Easter holidays.

And now, the pair – who also front ITV’s Dancing On Ice – have been issued a blow ahead of their much-anticipated return to This Morning.

Phillip Schofield and Holly ‘missing from’ This Morning

For this week’s instalments, Bristol babe Josie Gibson and Irish hunk Craig Doyle have returned to the ITV studio. Both Josie and Craig have become a hit with fans and are always welcomed back every time they step in to host the show.

Their presenting and the humour they share with each other appears to be quite effortless.

So much so, that a body language expert has now claimed “we going to see more of Josie and Craig in the future”. But potentially, at the expense of another This Morning duo.

This Morning stars Josie and Craig are ‘authentic’

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily! on behalf of Spin Genie, Darren Stanton said: “I feel there’s a real authenticity with this couple [Josie and Craig]. Authenticity is extremely important in presenting duos because viewers can often see past facades and fake emotions.”

Darren added: “Their presenting and the humour they share with each other appears to be quite effortless.” And because of the pair’s “very natural connection and a deep rapport,” it seems the two could be replacing another This Morning couple anytime soon.

“I definitely believe Josie and Craig have what it takes to replace Holly and Phillip on This Morning,” Darren said.

“The difference between the success of these two presenters and Holly and Phillip is time. I certainly think the nation would take Josie and Craig on board as the new ITV daytime couple if they carry on presenting together.”

Josie and Craig are ‘genuine’ on This Morning

The expert also elaborated on Josie and Craig, noting: “Obviously they are both experienced presenters. However that is not often the key to a successful partnership. The fact we are seeing them matching and mirroring each other’s body language proves that there is special chemistry between them.”

Darren added: “None of their banter or laughter seems scripted or contrived. Which tells me that they are being extremely genuine with one another.”

