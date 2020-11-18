Phillip Schofield on This Morning
TV

This Morning: Phillip Schofield divides fans as he pokes fun at Spin to Win caller

Viewer Carol said she was out of breath after running to pick up her phone

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

This Morning host Phillip Schofield left viewers divided when he poked fun at a Spin to Win caller.

Carol answered the phone and said the correct pass phrase meaning she got a chance to win a cash prize on Wednesday’s show.

Carol told hosts Phil and Alison Hammond, who was filling in for Holly Willoughby, that she was out of breath after running to get her phone.

Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Phillip Schofield criticised by This Morning viewers for poking fun at Spin to Win caller (Credit: ITV)

Alison asked Carol: “Where are you darling? What you doing?”

After a brief pause, Carol replied: “Brilliant!”

Read more: Where’s Holly Willoughby? Presenter was missing from This Morning today

She then added: “In Norfolk.”

Phil asked: “Are you outside? Or have you just got a window open?”

Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Carol said she was out of breath after running to her phone (Credit: ITV)

After what sounded like heavy breathing, Phil asked: “Are you heavy breathing to us down the phone Carol?”

Carol said: “Yes I am,” to which Alison asked: “Did you run to the phone is that what it is?”

Carol replied: “I was running to the phone yes.”

Phil said: “Shall we spin the wheel,” as he went ahead and spun it.

It landed on £1,000 as Carol said: “Brilliant, lovely!”

Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Phillip breathed heavily through his mic, appearing to imitate Carol (Credit: ITV)

Carol then got the chance to win a bag of goodies including an I’m A Celebrity t-shirt and water bottle.

Phil then started breathing heavily through his mic, appearing to mimic Carol’s breathing.

What did This Morning viewers say about Phillip Schofield?

But viewers weren’t impressed, with some saying Phil was “mocking” Carol.

One person said on Twitter: “He’s so rude not everyone can hear well on the phone and maybe she [has] breathing problems.”

Another wrote: “Phillip, had you thought that the woman you were mocking could have a breathing problem?”

Are you heavy breathing to us down the phone Carol?

A third added: “Carol is going to have a phone and a breathing phobia considering how much they’ve taken the [bleep] out of her.”

However, others saw the funny side.

Read more: This Morning: Phillip Schofield leaves Holly Willoughby in giggles as he almost drops f-bomb

One added: “The heavy breathing down the phone and lack of responses are killing me.”

What did you think of the segment? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

