This Morning host Phillip Schofield left viewers divided when he poked fun at a Spin to Win caller.

Carol answered the phone and said the correct pass phrase meaning she got a chance to win a cash prize on Wednesday’s show.

Carol told hosts Phil and Alison Hammond, who was filling in for Holly Willoughby, that she was out of breath after running to get her phone.

Alison asked Carol: “Where are you darling? What you doing?”

After a brief pause, Carol replied: “Brilliant!”

She then added: “In Norfolk.”

Phil asked: “Are you outside? Or have you just got a window open?”

After what sounded like heavy breathing, Phil asked: “Are you heavy breathing to us down the phone Carol?”

Carol said: “Yes I am,” to which Alison asked: “Did you run to the phone is that what it is?”

Carol replied: “I was running to the phone yes.”

Phil said: “Shall we spin the wheel,” as he went ahead and spun it.

It landed on £1,000 as Carol said: “Brilliant, lovely!”

Carol then got the chance to win a bag of goodies including an I’m A Celebrity t-shirt and water bottle.

Phil then started breathing heavily through his mic, appearing to mimic Carol’s breathing.

What did This Morning viewers say about Phillip Schofield?

But viewers weren’t impressed, with some saying Phil was “mocking” Carol.

One person said on Twitter: “He’s so rude not everyone can hear well on the phone and maybe she [has] breathing problems.”

Another wrote: “Phillip, had you thought that the woman you were mocking could have a breathing problem?”

Are you heavy breathing to us down the phone Carol?

A third added: “Carol is going to have a phone and a breathing phobia considering how much they’ve taken the [bleep] out of her.”

However, others saw the funny side.

One added: “The heavy breathing down the phone and lack of responses are killing me.”

