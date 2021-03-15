Phillip Schofield helped viewers who called in for advice on sexual harassment on This Morning today (Monday March 15).

The presenter, 58, demonstrated how to use the alarm on an iPhone during an emotional and harrowing segment.

Holly and Phillip listened to callers’ stories about sexual harassment (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Phillip Schofield on This Morning today?

The country is talking about sexual assault, harassment and violence against women after the devastating murder of 33-year-old marketing executive, Sarah Everard.

Phillip and co-host Holly Willoughby continued the conversation on This Morning.

During a phone-in, women described their experiences of sexual harassment.

Read more: EastEnders Dotty actress Milly Zero ‘threatened by police’ at Sarah Everard protest

One caller told Phil, Holly and agony aunt Deidre Sanders how she was sexually assaulted outside a nightclub.

And another caller said she is now scared to walk home on her own after two men made comments about her during a bike ride.

Phillip showed viewers how to activate the alarm on his phone (Credit: ITV)

‘Rosie’ described her terrible experience

‘Rosie’ said that the men told her to walk away, otherwise they were “going to do things” to her.

“It was just horrible,” she said. “They then started rating me out of 10 and saying sexual things to me.

“This isn’t the first time it’s happened.

If something like that can happen to me in broad daylight, what can happen to me in the evening?

“I get men beeping at me when I’m walking, wolf-whistling at me.

“If something like that can happen to me in broad daylight, what can happen to me in the evening?

“My first experience in a club, I was grabbed by my arm and pulled by a man.”

You have to press the power button five times (Credit: ITV)

What did Phillip do with his iPhone?

After some advice from Deidre, Phillip got his mobile phone.

He demonstrated how to use an iPhone to send an alarm to those who the user has designated as emergency contacts.

“I’ve just gone to get my phone, this is just an iPhone but if you press the side five times very quickly…” Phil said as he demonstrated.

Read more: Kate Middleton: Duchess’ Clapham Common visit branded a ‘publicity stunt’

After the alarm went off, he continued: “It then calls the emergency services. That’s something that’s worthwhile.”

Although the demo was well-meaning, one viewer wrote on Twitter: “#thismorning Philip I love you for trying but when something is happening you are not in the right frame of mind to grab the phone or have that brand of phone that has the alarm.

“When something is happening… people freeze.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.