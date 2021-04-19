This Morning star Phillip Schofield has been criticised by viewers, following an interview with a couple accused of killing their son.

During Monday’s show, Phillip and co-host Rochelle Humes were joined by Charles and Doris Clark.

Their son Steven, then 23, disappeared in Saltburn 29 years ago.

Last September, Charles and Doris were arrested in connection with his disappearance.

However, the pair were eventually released without charge after police searched their home and garden.

Their story is set to be told in the new ITV documentary, Accused of Murdering Our Son – The Steven Clark Story.

This Morning: What did Phillip Schofield say?

Ahead of the episode, Charles and Doris appeared on This Morning.

At one point, Doris explained that she last saw her son when he went to use a public toilet.

Phil questioned her: “I think if I was walking with my mum, she would be standing there for awhile and then she would be wondering where I was.

“Then she would be definitely have been shouting through the door. She would probably, knowing my mum, have come in to make sure I hadn’t fallen over on the floor.”

Doris replied: “Well I never thought that. I went into the ladies first and then came out and stood. People have asked me why I didn’t go in.

“He would have been horrified if I had gone in, he was 23, he was an adult, it was not as if he was a child.”

Phillip then snapped back: “You can still fall over and bang your head when you are 23.”

How did This Morning viewers react?

However, some viewers believed Phillip’s approach was “unprofessional”.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Phillip is so beyond unprofessional during this interview, putting the poor woman on a guilt trip and asking stupid questions.”

In addition, a second wrote: “The handling of that interview was abysmal and incredibly insensitive.”

Another added: “Phil was a total [bleep] when asking those questions.”

A fourth complained: “Phil’s decided this couple are guilty… #ThisMorning.”

Furthermore, a fifth said: “Do you still hope he’ll walk through your door? What a crass, stupid question. Phil, wind your neck in!”

“Philip has been an embarrassment during this interview,” one wrote, adding, “Interrogating this poor mum, whose son is missing for 28 years. Have a bit of sympathy Phil.”

Meanwhile, one called for Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford to take over.

They shared: “They should have brought Eamonn and Ruth in for this interview, much more compassionate.”

ED! has contacted This Morning for comment.

Accused of Murdering Our Son -The Steven Clark Story, ITV, 9pm, Thursday April 22

