This Morning segment Spin to Win took place again today but Phillip Schofield has been accused of being ‘rude’ towards the caller.

Derek bagged the chance to win some cash on Thursday’s show during the segment.

After the phone rang, Derek answered and said the correct pass phrase.

Phil didn’t look impressed during Spin to Win on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened during Spin to Win?

Phil said: “Who are you?” to which the caller replied: “Derek.”

The presenter then asked how Derek was, and he replied: “Alright.”

Phil screwed his face up as Holly asked: “Are you ready to win some money?”

Derek replied: “Hope so.”

Phil accused of being “rude” to caller Derek (Credit: ITV)

However, Holly couldn’t hear Derek and asked: “You what?”

Derek repeated: “Hope so.”

Holly told him: “It’s a bad line, can’t quite hear you,” as Derek revealed: “It’s the dogs barking.”

Phil then asked: “What have you got planned today then Derek?”

Derek simply replied: “Nothing,” to which Phil said: “Nothing. Shall we spin the wheel then?”

Phil jokingly sat down (Credit: ITV)

The wheel was then spun and landed on £1,000 as Derek said: “Well cheers!”

Host Phil asked: “Have you been watching the show today Derek?” to which he admitted: “Sort of.”

Holly joked: “That’s a no,” as Phil pulled out a seat and sat down.

Phil said: “Sort of Derek, right then.”

The caller then had to correctly answer a question to win a bag of goodies.

He was asked who the show’s money saving expert is.

Derek said: “Oh it’s Martin…” but couldn’t think of Martin Lewis’ surname.

Viewers slammed Phillip on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

After Holly gave him a clue, Derek managed to get it right and won the cash and ‘bag of shizzle’.

As Derek got off the call, Holly asked Phil: “Are you exhausted by This Morning already?”

Phil said: “I just can’t stand the excitement.”

Despite Phil joking around, some viewers thought he was “rude” towards Derek.

One person said on Twitter: “Ever thought that Derek could be having a hard time? That was pretty rude from Phil.”

What did This Morning viewers say?

Another wrote: “Phil can be really rude to these callers sometimes.”

A third added: “Love watching @thismorning normally but @Schofe was so rude about Derek.

“You do not know his situation, maybe no matter what happens in life he can’t get excited about it. Travesty.

“And you’re the ones banging on about mental health all the time.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

