This Morning host Phillip Schofield was blasted by viewers today after he issued a complaint about a show shake-up.

Phil made the comments when he and co-host Holly Willoughby came back from a break after it was revealed that singer Pink will be live in the studio next week.

However, the show shake-up means that Phil won’t be in the studio at the same time – and he’s pretty peeved about it.

This Morning host Phillip Schofield issues complaint

An ad for the show next week revealed singer Pink is live in the This Morning studio on Tuesday.

However, because it’s half-term, Phil and Holly are off.

And it appears Phil is a bit of a Pink superfan.

Holly revealed: “Someone’s completely upset about what just happened.”

“No way!” Phil was then seen to exclaim. “I’ve been here for nearly 200 years and she’s the one person I want to meet.”

“Oh,” Holly chipped in.

“Harsh,” Phil complained.

“Come back, pop in, you’re only down the road,” Holly reasoned.

“I can’t believe it, Tuesday and it’s half-term,” he said, before taking Holly’s advice and adding: “I’m not going off, I’m coming in!”

‘How about yo not take the school holidays off’

Social media quickly erupted, with fans insisting Phil had known about Pink’s visit before today and asking why he needs to take half-term off when his kids are grown up.

“Hey Schofe, how about you not take the school holidays off (when your children are adults) and you can meet Pink can’t you?” said one.

“Why is he acting like he just found out about Pink right now? They have been promoting it for days,” said another.

“Phil Schofield moaning that he’s not in next week when Pink is on the show because it’s half-term. Er your kids are in their twenties darling. You don’t need no half-term,” said another.

Another blasted: “That’s what comes when you pretend you have five year olds and need the school holidays off.”

