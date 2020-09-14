This Morning: Phillip Schofield calls out bosses after awkward Eamonn and Ruth blunder

This Morning host Phillip Schofield called out bosses after they made a hilarious blunder.

The presenter noticed the programme‘s titles were incorrect as the show returned from an advert break.

Instead of saying “This Morning with Holly & Phil”, the titles read: “This Morning with Eamonn & Ruth.”

Phillip Schofield called out This Morning bosses after they made a hilarious blunder (Credit: ITV)

Husband and wife duo Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford usually host the programme on a Friday.

What did Phillip Schofield say on This Morning?

As the programme returned, Phil exclaimed: “Eamonn and Ruth?!”

Holly Willoughby asked: “Did that say Eamonn and Ruth?”

The title card introduced Eamonn and Ruth instead of Holly and Phil (Credit: ITV)

Phil replied: “It said Eamonn and Ruth!”

Getting out of his seat, he said: “Come on then…” as Holly joked: “Bye!”

Phil continued: “Anyway, it is us.”

Meanwhile, last week on the show, Phil was left convinced they had interrupted a couple having sex during Spin To Win.

The pair called Matthew from Newcastle and it took him a while to pick up.

Phil thought a couple were having sex during Spin To Win (Credit: ITV)

When he eventually answered, Phil demanded to know why it took so long for him to answer the phone and asked what he was doing.

Matthew replied: “Just busy… you know, just enjoying time together.”

Phil then asked Matthew who he was in lockdown with, to which the viewer replied: “My wife.”

Phil probed: “Is your wife close by?”

When he answered yes, Phil was certain that he knew what he meant.

Holly insisted the couple weren’t getting it on (Credit: ITV)

He shouted: “We’ve just caught them at it!” to which Holly said: “No we didn’t!”

Moving swiftly on to the wheel, Matthew won £250 and a UK holiday.

Phil told him: “Enjoy your morning… and crack on!”

Earlier in the show, chef Gino D’Acampo gave viewers an eyeful as he flashed his bare bum to the cameras as he made his return.

A shocked Holly told him: “Somebody get an anti-bac wipe immediately for my eyeballs! Gino behave yourself!”

