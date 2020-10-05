This Morning host Phillip Schofield was left red-faced on today’s show (Monday October 5) after a Spin To Win contestant told him he once refused to give his daughter an autograph.

The embarrassing moment left Phil, 58, speechless.

Phillip Schofield was horrified when Mike told him about the autograph on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened when Mike spoke to This Morning host Phillip Schofield?

Contestant Mike from Bristol told Phil that he and his daughter Honey met him years ago.

The host was in the city to do a balloon ride.

“We followed you, my daughter ran to the balloon,” Mike told Phil.

“She tells me this story many many times, she asked you for your autograph and you said you were too busy.”

“I was probably hanging out of a balloon at the time!” Phil said.

Phillip soon made amends (Credit: ITV)

What did Phillip Schofield do next?

Phil soon rectified the mistake when he wrote Honey a long-awaited autograph live on air.

“To Honey, not too busy this time!!” he wrote.

“With love, Phillip Schofield x.”

Phil also helped Mike win a prize on the game show segment.

Embarrassment averted!

Oooh, Phil. Who'd have thought you'd treat autograph hunter like that?! 🤣 #ThisMorning — Glen (@GJPatterson) October 5, 2020

Hahaha too busy for an autograph. You call him out fella #ThisMorning — Stephanie D (@Stepharrnee) October 5, 2020

How did viewers react to the incident?

Viewers were quick to see the funny side of Mike’s phone call.

“Hahaha too busy for an autograph. You call him out fella,” one viewer said via Twitter.

Another wrote: “Your past catching up with you Phil.”

A third commented: “Well that told him.”

Phil came out as gay on social media and on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What else has Phil been up to?

It wasn’t the only moment from Phil’s past that has been revealed recently.

The Daily Mail reports that the This Morning host, 58, was involved in an “intense” relationship with a woman in the 1980s.

Phil – who came out as gay earlier on this year – enjoyed a romance with Marika Tautz when he worked in New Zealand.

It was revealed that he sent love letters to Marika and was even planning to present her with a promise ring.

