This Morning’s ‘lacklustre’ tribute to Phillip Schofield ‘suggests there is far more than meets the eye’

Phillip Schofield leaving This Morning was addressed on the programme yesterday (Monday, May 22). Alison and Dermot read out a brief tribute to the star before starting the show proper.

However, a PR expert has now claimed that the show’s “lacklustre” tribute to Phil “suggests there is far more than meets the eye” regarding his exit…

Alison and Dermot paid tribute to Phillip (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield tribute on This Morning

Yesterday saw the first edition of This Morning post-Phillip Schofield air. The show was hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, and quickly addressed the elephant in the room.

“We can’t start today’s show without paying tribute to the man who spent the last two decades sitting on the This Morning sofa, Phillip Schofield,” Alison said.

As pictures of Phillip were shown, Dermot said that everyone on the show and ITV “wants to say a huge thank you to Phil for what he’s done to make the show so special and such a success over the last 21 years.”

“Quite simply, we all know he’s one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had. And we, and all the team, wish him all the best for the future,” Alison then added.

Phillip’s tribute has been analysed (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield “lacklustre” This Morning tribute analysed

It’s safe to say that viewers were baffled by the tribute. “HARDLY a tribute? 30 seconds with a few still images. Plus, Alison Hammond looked uncomfortable AS HELL,” one viewer tweeted. “Today’s #ThisMorning was… interesting. The tribute to Phil was a bit strange but at least they acknowledged him and the situation,” another said.

PR expert and CEO of UnlockdPR, Jordan James, was also of the opinion that the tribute to Phillip was a bit “lacklustre”. He spoke exclusively to ED! about it.

“Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary’s brief tribute to Phillip Schofield as he bows out from This Morning was a weird moment and doesn’t reflect someone who has spent 21 years at the helm of one of the nation’s most beloved breakfast shows,” he said.

He then went on to say that it was an “awkward” send-off. Jordan also claims that the tribute suggests that Phillip and ITV’s relationship is “dead and buried”.

Phillip’s tribute “suggests more than meets the eyes” (Credit: ITV)

Tribute suggests ‘more than meets the eye’ about Phil’s exit

Jordan continued, saying: “While the nation has soured towards the star in recent years, even those against the star would agree that ITV’s approach was undoubtedly lacklustre and could point to far more happening behind the scenes.”

He then speculated that Phillip hadn’t left the show on the “best of terms”.

ITV’s approach was undoubtedly lacklustre and could point to far more happening behind the scenes.

“I think all of us would have expected a far more elaborate send-off for the star, including more than an awkward slideshow of images and a brief mention of his skills, which seems to suggest there is far more than meets the eye and that perhaps Phillip didn’t leave the show of his own accord, or on good terms,” he suggested.

“It feels that ITV did the minimum they had to, cramming it into as short a piece as possible to get it over and done with fast, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we never see or hear of Phillip mentioned on the show ever again as ITV tries to create as much distance as possible from the star,” he then said.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

