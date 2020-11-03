This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were stunned as a Spin to Win caller answered her phone from hospital.

Contestant Genevieve answered with the day’s phrase ‘in it to win it’ and bagged a chance to play for some cash on the show.

However, Genevieve told the hosts she was actually calling from hospital and was in “pain”.

Phil and Holly were shocked by Genevieve answering from hospital (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning?

Genevieve said: “That’s so strange, I’m in hospital at the moment in a bit of pain so it’s very strange.”

Phil and Holly were shocked as he exclaimed: “Oh my god!”

Holly asked: “Are you OK? Are you alright to talk?”

Genevieve replied: “Yes that’s perfect, thank you.”

Phil and Holly asked if Genevieve was able to play Spin to Win (Credit: ITV)

Phil said: “So Genevieve you are in pain in hospital, probably lots of people worried about you, you pick up your phone because it rings and you say ‘in it to win it?'”

She replied: “You’ve got to be on it, you’ve got to go with it.”

Holly said: “You are absolutely right, we’re going to try and win you some money!”

Meanwhile, Phil then spun the wheel and it landed on the biggest amount on there, £3,000.

Genevieve said: “You’re joking! That’s amazing! That has made today a lot better.”

Genevieve won £3,000 (Credit: ITV)

Holly said: “I’m so happy for you!”

Phil added: “Look if things couldn’t get any better,” as the bag of goodies came down.

When asked how long she’s going to be in hospital for, Genevieve said: “A few days.”

However, before she could get the bag of goodies, Genevieve had to answer a question.

Holly said: “Who is the current president of the USA?” to which Genevieve replied: “Bloody Trump!”

Phil was amused by Genevieve’s answer to the Spin to Win question ( Credit: ITV)

However, Holly asked: “Do we have to apologise for that?” as Phil replied: “Nah, it’s factual!”

What did This Morning viewers say about the Spin to Win segment?

Meanwhile, one person said on Twitter: “Genevieve got game! Good on you girl being in hospital and in pain is not holding her back.”

After that, another wrote: “Ah God love her. A woman in hospital just won 3 grand on #ThisMorning and now I’m a teary mess.

“I hope she’s OK. What a nice way for the world to give her a little smile.”

In addition, a third added: “Genevieve is the biggest mood. In hospital, in pain and still got her head in the game, AND just won £3000???

“We LOVE to see it!”

