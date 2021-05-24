This Morning star Philip Schofield has been labelled “unspeakably rude” following today’s Spin to Win segment.

The 59-year-old presenter was joined by co-host Holly Willoughby on ITV programme on Monday (May 24).

However, things got slightly tense after several viewers failed to pick up the phone for the competition.

Phillip Schofield appeared angry on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning?

In usual Spin to Win fashion, Phil and Holly eagerly awaited who they’d speak to today.

To play the game, the chosen viewer has to call out the correct passcode.

Some viewers failed to say the phrase and answered the phone with “hello”.

Meanwhile, others didn’t even bother to answer the phone.

As the segment went on, Phil appeared to get increasingly frustrated.

After one viewer didn’t say the phrase, he ranted: “Come on! What’s the matter with you?! What did you enter for?!”

Viewers called Phil ‘rude’ during the show’s Spin to Win segment (Credit: ITV)

How did This Morning viewers react to Phillip Schofield?

However, Phil’s attitude didn’t sit well with viewers at home.

Some complained the popular host acted “rude” after callers failed to say the phrase correctly.

One tweeted: “Much as I’m a big fan of Phil and Holly, they’re unspeakably rude to callers who get it wrong on #SpinToWin sometimes.”

It really comes across as rude

A second complained: “Phil shouting at some old lady who probably hasn’t spoken to anyone for months.”

Furthermore, another wrote: “Phil ‘what’s the matter with ya?!’ As they go off crying #ThisMorning.”

A fourth added: “Phil really doesn’t do sarcasm well does he? It really comes across as rude #ThisMorning.”

In addition, a fifth said: “Phil Phil, have a snickers! You’re not you when your hungry #ThisMorning.”

Meanwhile, one viewer appeared to love Phil’s dancing.

Alongside a laughter emoji, they added: “Phil’s dancing oh my days!”

Furthermore, during last week’s show, Holly and Phil were left stunned after a caller hung up the phone.

At the time, the pair spoke to viewer Joe, who had entered the dial in competition.

After giving his name and location, Joe said: “Can you call me back in two minutes please.”

However, he later apologised and explained his wife suffers from motor neurone disease.

