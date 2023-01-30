This Morning fans compare Phil Vickery’s shepherd’s pie to ‘vomit’

Phil Vickery shared his humble shepherd’s pie recipe with This Morning viewers during today’s cooking segment.

The chef joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the ITV show to cook the ultimate winter comfort food, but with a twist!

There is no meat in it.

However, viewers were left disgusted by the final result, claiming that the dish looked like ‘vomit’.

Phil Vickery cooked his humble shepherd’s pie but on a budget on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers were disgusted by Phil Vickery’s shepherd’s pie during his cooking segment on the daytime show.

During his time in the kitchen, Phil showed viewers how to cook his unique take on the meal.

Instead of using meat, the chef made the classic dish with cooked lentils and sweet baked potatoes on top.

Rather than the conventional way… I’ve sort of deconstructed it and made it a little bit simpler.

Phil claimed that his humble shepherd’s pie is a lot cheaper and will save you money at meal times during the cost of living crisis.

He claimed: “Rather than the conventional way… I’ve sort of deconstructed it and made it a little bit simpler.”

However, fans were left grabbing for the sick bowl when they saw the final result.

This Morning viewers claim that Phil Vickery’s shepherd’s pie looks like vomit (Credit: ITV)

Taking to Twitter, many fans claimed that Phil’s savvy shepherd’s pie looked like someone ‘spewed in that bowl’.

One fan wrote: “He was doing OK until he started mashing that vomit…#ThisMorning.”

Another said: “It looks like sick #ThisMorning.”

Someone else also tweeted a gif of Adam Sandler vomiting.

A fourth added: “It looks like some has spewed in that bowl #ThisMorning.”

Also on This Morning today, Holly welcomed her childhood friend, Hannah Peckham, onto the show.

In an emotional interview, the pair talked about Hannah’s son, Bodhi, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in November last year.

Talking about the heartbreaking moment, when her son was diagnosed, Hannah said: “I literally just wanted to leave my body.”

In order to raise awareness for Hannah’s campaign, Holly and Phil then wore a pair of underwear over their heads to encourage people to donate to the charity.

