Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning next week (Tuesday, September 1) with a ‘special’ episode.

It’s claimed that the pair, 58 and 39 respectively, will welcome some ‘famous pals’ on to the sofa to kick off the new season.

Holly and Phil are set to return to our screens next week

Who will Phil and Holly’s star guests be?

The Mirror reports that Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will be the guests in that first episode.

It will be the first show the pair have presented in two months, after they both took their summer break on July 10.

As a result, the summer shows have seen Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford take on presenting duties.

The likes of Rochelle Humes and Dermot O’Leary have also appeared.

But now it’s back to business, and already This Morning is planning sparkly new additions.

There will be a host of new features on This Morning

What else is new on This Morning with Phil and Holly?

A trailer aired on today’s show (Tuesday August 25) that whetted the appetite for next week.

“Back with a bang – Holly and Phil together again and special guests Ant and Dec,” it began.

“Next Tuesday from 10am on This Morning.”

Ant and Dec will appear on This Morning

Ant and Dec’s appearance isn’t the only thing the This Morning team is planning.

Bosses are also planning feature focusing on ‘escapism’.

Firstly, Nigel Havers will be featured in a Best of British tour, while vet Dr Scott will head up a regular segment called Super Dogs.

Elsewhere, chef John Torode will star in Torode’s Skeleton Coast – a tour of the Jurassic coast – and Liz Earle will present a new wellness series.

Holly is staying on This Morning

Holly puts paid to rumours

During the summer, Holly put paid to rumours that she would be quitting the daily magazine show.

Rumours suggested that the presenter was ‘interested in leaving to pursue primetime opportunities’.

But a source told Metro: “Holly loves This Morning and working with Phil.

“She is the happiest that she’s ever been on the show and has no plans to leave.”

