This Morning viewers complain as Phil Vickery sends food to studio amid lockdown

Viewers of This Morning were horrified when chef Phil Vickery sent some fried chicken to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Phil sent the chicken from his Buckinghamshire home via motorbike courier.

However, viewers have insisted it wasn't an "essential journey".

This Morning viewers were horrified when Phil Vickery made KFC-style chicken and had it biked to the studio (Credit: ITV)

The celebrity chef biked over the KFC inspired food to the studios in London in a journey estimated to take 30 minutes.

What did viewers say?

"What an absolute joke, we are in lockdown and Phil Vickery sends a bike all the way to London with fried chicken," one person said on Twitter.

"Talk about unnecessary travel, disgusting."

Another asked: "@thismorning is biking fried chicken into central London an essential journey?"

One viewer even went as far as to alert the police, writing: "@metpoliceuk I hope and wish you view #ThisMorning having fried chicken delivery from Buckinghamshire to ITV in Wood Lane.

"It's non essential travel and needs your investigation asap! I await your reply!"

"Totally essential travel: chicken on a bike. Pathetic," someone else commented.

While Holly and Phil waited for their delivery, the celebrity chef demonstrated how viewers could make their own KFC-style dish.

He told Holly: "It's perfectly cooked, it's rested... Holly, there's eight pieces, just check when he gets there."

Holly and Phil enjoyed tucking into their fried chicken dish (Credit: ITV)

The chef also sent the presenters sides including sweetcorn and coleslaw.

The pair tucked into the food once the courier arrived, with Phil wearing a TMFC - This Morning Fried Chicken - paper hat.

Holly and Phil had a great morning, with a cheese and wine segment earlier in the show.

Yum - @philvickerytv's fakeaway KFC is winging its way to @Schofe and @hollywills!



They sampled red, white and rose wines from European vineyeards as well as eating a variety of cheeses.

Ent Daily has contacted This Morning for comment.

