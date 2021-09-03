This Morning fans have revealed the real reason why they can’t wait for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to return to the ITV show.

The presenting pair have been off our screens for the best part of two months, enjoying their summer break.

Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Andi Peters, Rochelle Humes and Alison Hammond have all stood in for them.

And now fans of This Morning have revealed the one reason why they can’t wait for the regular hosts to return.

Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning on Monday (Credit: ITV)

When do Holly and Phil return to This Morning?

Holly and Phil return to the ITV daytime show on Monday (September 6) at 10am.

And it’s fair to say that viewers can’t wait to see them return to our screens.

However, it doesn’t appear the reason for this is because they’ve missed them.

Oh no, they’ve missed the chance to win big bucks on Spin To Win and can’t wait for the game to return!

This Morning fans can’t wait for the return of Spin To Win (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning fans say about the ITV competition?

Fans can’t wait for the return of Spin To Win, which often ends in disaster.

For those not in the know, callers have to say the day’s pass phrase instead of hello when they answer the phone.

And, if they don’t, Phil and Holly put the phone down on them.

This little lot, though, will be making a note of the pass phrase and waiting for that call on Monday.

“Happy to see @HollyWills and @Schofe return to @ThisMorning on Monday! It’s mean one thing… #SpinToWin is BACK!!!” declared one.

Another said: “I am so excited to have @hollywills & @Schofe back on our screens on Monday. Plus it means #spintowin is back.”

They added: “We also get Dosh on Your Doorstep.”

Indeed you do, as Alison Hammond confirmed this week that she and Josie Gibson will be travelling around the country handing out cash.

This Morning fans have missed Holly and Phil

Others were a little less superficial when it came to their reasons for wanting the regular hosts to return though.

Some have just simply missed the lovely Holly and Phil.

“Yayyyy to Holly and Phil returning!” said one.

“Really looking forward to seeing Holly and Phil return so I can start watching This Morning again!!!” said another

“Bring back Holly and Phil,” said a third, who admitted they had taken a dislike to Friday’s hosts Rochelle Humes and Alison Hammond.

