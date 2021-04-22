Flagship ITV daytime show This Morning has been hit by a wave of Ofcom complaints.

The complaints refer to a show hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on April 15.

And they were aimed squarely at guest Julia Hartley-Brewer and her criticism of Meghan Markle.

This Morning hosts Alison and Dermot were keen to move the conversation on (Credit: ITV)

This Morning on ITV: So what did Julia say about Meghan?

Julia angered This Morning viewers after she mocked Meghan‘s claims of racism within the royal family.

It came as a result of a picture of Prince Philip and the Queen posing with seven of their grandchildren that was taken back in 2018 flashing up on screen.

Read more: Holly Willoughby taking a break from This Morning to film Midsomer Murders?

Of course, Meghan hadn’t become mum to son Archie at that point, but Julia quickly turned the conversation to the Duchess of Sussex.

She said: “I wonder if Meghan has managed to take offence to this photograph that doesn’t include her son.”

Julia then went on to suggest Meghan “probably thinks it’s a racist photograph”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

‘Ladies please, let’s move on’

Fellow guest Nicola Thorpe told Julia she was “pushing an agenda”.

She said: “To suggest that Meghan would think that something was racist, something that didn’t even exist at the time, you yourself are kind of pushing this agenda.”

Read more: Alison Hammond gets a telling off from TV vet during phone-in

Julia retorted: “I’m making a joke pointing out that some people are able to find offence in anything.

“As it seems she would’ve done after pointing the finger at senior royals without naming names.”

Host Dermot then stepped in and attempted to move the conversation on.

He said: “Ladies please, let’s move on to the next subject – we thought we’d start off with a lighter topic.”

Viewers slammed Julia Hartley-Brewer for her comments (Credit: ITV)

So how many complaints did the segment on ITV show This Morning get?

According to Metro, Ofcom has received 203 complaints about the segment.

Wow wow, now making jokes and laughing about racism and bringing Meghan up and talking bad about her again when nothing was said about her?

The complaints will now be looked into by the broadcasting standards agency.

It will then decide whether it will launch an investigation the complaints.

Nicola Thorpe was hailed a hero for standing up to Julia (Credit: ITV)

So what did ITV viewers say at the time?

At the time, viewers slammed Julia for making the comments.

One said: “Absolutely love Nicola standing up to the [bleep] Julia on #ThisMorning!”

Another added: “Wow wow, now making jokes and laughing about racism and bringing Meghan up and talking bad about her again when nothing was said about her?”

They were so riled that they even called for ITV to “get Julia off our TV screens”.

So what did you make of the comments? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.