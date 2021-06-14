This Morning stars Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will return to the ITV show over the summer.

The pair were previously replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond as Friday hosts and now present half-terms.

However, during the May half-term, viewers were upset when Ruth and Eamonn didn’t present the programme as Dermot and Alison took over.

Eamonn and Ruth will return to This Morning next month (Credit: ITV)

When are Ruth and Eamonn returning to ITV This Morning?

Ruth told OK! Magazine: “We’ll be doing seven weeks from July. I’m looking forward to it.”

Eamonn and Ruth were replaced as Friday hosts at the start of the year.

Last year, the couple hosted their final Friday show and sent a touching message to viewers on air.

Ruth and Eamonn were replaced on Friday shows (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn said: “You won’t be watching us any more on a Friday.

“Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, they’re going to be here on Fridays here on in.

“And please we would ask you to be as nice and lovely to them, friends of ours they are, we’re very close to Alison, as you have been to us for 15 years.”

In addition, Ruth said: “You haven’t got rid of us! We’re back for half-term. It’s been a tricky year for everybody, we hope we have helped you through it a little bit.

“Thank you for all your support.”

Dermot and Alison took over from Eamonn and Ruth (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, viewers have been divided over the change.

While many welcomed Dermot and Alison and their ‘refreshing’ dynamic, others were missing Ruth and Eamonn.

During the May half-term last month, one viewer wrote on Twitter: “Alison and Dermot on ALL week.

“We don’t want them on our TVs. We want Eamonn and Ruth, for the sole reason, they know how to present a TV show.”

Another added: “Everyone will miss Eamonn and Ruth this week!”

Viewers missed Eamonn and Ruth (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

But others have enjoyed having Alison and Dermot take over.

One said: “There’s something quite refreshing about Alison and Dermot presenting This Morning!”

