On ITV This Morning today (Tuesday June 15), viewers cringed when a Dreamboy stripped off live on air.

The cheesy moment saw one of the notorious dance troupe’s members whip off his top to reveal a toned, muscular body.

But instead of getting everyone hot under the collar, it seemed his antics had the opposite effect.

Phil and Holly welcomed in some Dreamboys today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

A male stripper from the troupe appeared on the show today, and told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that he had been honing his craft during lockdown.

And, before they could say anything, he leapt into action, flung off his top and did a backflip.

Looking shocked, Phil then joked: “I’ve worked so hard in lockdown too! Underneath, this is what I look like. It’s like a mirror!”

Oh no that was cringe I mean don’t get me wrong I watched intensely but i cringed #thismorning — KAREEMAbareema (@KAREEMACH) June 15, 2021

Oh no he didn't just do that. Cringe! #thismorning — mci (@MCIJ13) June 15, 2021

How did viewers react to the stripper?

However, far from getting the blood pumping, the Dreamboy left viewers decidedly cold.

So much so, many took to Twitter to remark about the ‘cringe fest’.

One said: “Oh no that was cringe I mean don’t get me wrong I watched intensely but I cringed #thismorning.”

Another wrote: “Dreamboys… cringefest.”

Viewers weren’t impressed by the Dreamboy’s routine (Credit: ITV)

A third left a gif of Ricky Gervais laughing, and said: “Dream boys? Only in my nightmares maybe!” followed by a red-faced emoji.

However, others loved the Dreamboy’s antics as one said: “Well this Dreamboy taking his top off has cheered me up.”

Anotehr wrote: “That just made my morning what’s that Dreamboy’s name again? He is hot.”

What’s happening on ITV This Morning during the summer?

Having a male stripper on the show and then a feature on dehydration (as well as a segment on watermelons) means that the summer is definitely here.

Eamonn and Ruth are returning for the summer (Credit: ITV)

And in only a matter of weeks, Phil and Holly will be taking their annual summer break.

This means good news for fans of Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

The husband-and-wife team confirmed that they will be back for seven weeks to fill in.

Ruth told OK! magazine: “We’ll be doing seven weeks from July. I’m looking forward to it.”

