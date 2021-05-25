This Morning star Alice Beer hosted a segment on dried flowers on the ITV show today (May 25) – and it’s safe to say it didn’t go down too well at home.

Alice joined hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby to explain that dried flowers were making a comeback.

However, neither the viewers at home or Phil were impressed with the flowers Alice brought to her show and tell.

Holly and Phil spoke to Alice Beer about dried flowers on today’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning on ITV: What did viewers say about Alice Beer?

Many found themselves agreeing with This Morning host Phil, commenting that the dried flowers weren’t anywhere near as nice as alive flowers.

Viewers also commented on the price – with small bunches starting at around £40.

However, Alice did try and sell them as an investment piece, saying that they’d last “years”.

‘I think these are really pretty.’ You would say that Alice, you’re trying to rip us off at those prices!

“I was around when dry flowers where a ‘thing’ before!” said one viewer.

“How have they got to be this price!!! NO .. just NO!” they added.

“I can make some dead flowers myself as I usually kill them off by accident,” quipped another.

“Imagine paying £40 for dead flowers,” said a third.

ITV This Morning star ‘Alice on a different planet to the rest of us’

However, others took aim at Alice herself, asking her if she lived in the “real world”.

“I think Alice is on a different planet to the rest of us!! These flowers look awful,” they said.

“£70!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Alice Beer are you having a bloody laugh!!!! What upper class wealthy planet are you living in!?” said another.

“What’s the point of this segment of the show?? £40 for those!! These presenters don’t live in the real world,” said a third.

“”I think these are really pretty.’ You would say that Alice, you’re trying to rip us off at those prices!!!” declared another.

It’s safe to say Phil wasn’t impressed by the prices (Credit: ITV)

Dried flowers on a budget

However, one This Morning viewer did have an idea about how the segment could’ve been improved.

They said: “Would be great if Alice showed how to make your own dried flowers on a budget.”

