ITV blessed us with a Christmas Day edition of This Morning and Holly Willoughby revealed she wants a fourth baby!

The shock confession came as she and co-host Phillip Schofield spoke to Rochelle Humes, who appeared with baby Blake.

This Morning was on on Christmas Day for the first time ever (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenter Rochelle’s first Christmas Day with Blake

Rochelle, who guest presents on the show, said: “He’s doing so well and is well behaved. He gets far more engagement on social media than I do!

“I don’t want to jinx it, but he recently slept from 10.30pm – 6.30am.

“I mean there’s been a lot of no sleep, but the past two nights have been really good.”

Holly asked how Blake’s big sisters were enjoying the addition to the family.

Rochelle explained: “They are brilliant. They are constantly all over him and fighting about who’s going to hold him and who’s passing me the baby wipes.

“But it’s really nice, and I think because he’s a boy there’s no competition, they are just trying to be mini mummies!”

Rochelle is loving being a mum to a baby again (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby wants a baby!

Holly, who has three children of her own, Belle, Chester and Harry, then confessed she would like another.

“Oh I want one of those…” she squealed. Phillip clapped back: “No, you don’t!”

“I do!” Holly affirmed, but her co-host insisted: “No you don’t, you’ve got enough!”

Holly admitted: “Okay, but I do!”

The 39-year-old has said in the past she’s undecided about adding to her brood, sometimes thinking she’s done, other times getting broody.

Holly got well and truly into the spirit of Christmas, wearing the cutest Ms Santa Claus inspired dress in red velvet, with a white bib collar and huge shiny buttons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Where is Holly Willoughby’s dress from on the This Morning Christmas Day show?

Thankfully we’ve not had to go trawling round the internet for clues as to where she got in from.

The mum of three revealed the festive frock is from Ghost, as she shared a picture on Instagram.

She also took the opportunity to post a lovely message to all her fans.

Holly wrote: “Merry Christmas you beautiful lot… and yes you may be waking up today with a day in front of you that you don’t recognise as your traditional Christmas.

Read more: How is Phillip Schofield spending Christmas this year?

“I just wanted to say that I’m thinking of you and sending you so much love and light.

“Breath deep and look up… Wishing you a happy and healthy Christmas.

“And remember, as we have been all year @thismorning is on today.

“It’s our first ever Christmas Day show… see you at 10am on @itv… ❤️… Dress by @ghostfashion.”

