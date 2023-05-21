Phillip Schofield looks stunned
TV

Fans demand Eurovision presenter replaces Phillip Schofield on This Morning

This would shake the show up!

By Robert Leigh

In This Morning news, Eurovision fans are clamouring for a presenter from the 2023 ceremony to replace Phillip Schofield.

Last weekend’s festivities from Liverpool saw commentary fave Graham Norton switch from behind the microphone and front the bash.

He was joined by Ted Lasso actress and musical theatre standout Hannah Waddingham as part of the hosting team. BGT judge Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian presenter Julia Sanina were also in the presenting line-up.

But one star in particular appears to figure prominently in social media speculation about This Morning‘s future. And even though it has been confirmed Holly Willoughby will remain on the daytime series sofa despite Phil’s exit, fans believe this big name who proved a Eurovision hit themselves would make a “dream team” alongside Alison Hammond.

The Eurovision 2023 presenting line-up included Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham and Graham Norton

The Eurovision 2023 presenting line-up included Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham and Graham Norton (Credit: Eurovision Song Contest YouTube)

This Morning news

That big name? Hannah Waddingham, of course!

Following the announcement yesterday (Saturday May 20) afternoon that Phillip is on his way, Twitter users rapidly started putting Hannah forward as a potential new co-host.

“Right, so obvs they’ll give Phil’s slot to Hannah Waddingham? #ThisMorning,” one fan claimed.

And someone else declared: “Oh, I would love Hannah Waddingham on @thismorning.”

Hannah Waddingham raises her hands

Would Hannah Waddingham be up for presenting This Morning? (Credit: Eurovision Song Contest YouTube)

‘Get her as lead presenter now’

Similarly, another person requested: “Can we get #hannahwaddingham as the new @thismorning presenter? Thank you.”

Another tweeter suggested they might turn on if Hannah was teamed up with a current Friday episode presenter.

“So never watched This Morning but if Hannah Waddingham and Alison Hammond presented I would watch it!” they posted.

If Hannah Waddingham and Alison Hammond presented I would watch.

And yet another fan demanded: “Hannah Waddingham is ICONIC. Get her as lead presenter NOW @thismorning @ITV @ITVX.”

Read more: Is this the moment Phillip Schofield knew his This Morning career was over?

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Alesha Dixon Alison Hammond Eurovision Song Contest Graham Norton Phillip Schofield This Morning

Trending Articles

Phil looks emotional and Holly looks to her side
Phil and Holly ‘call truce’ in private phone call amid ‘end of an era’ for This Morning
Holly Phil Piers
Piers Morgan addresses rumours of a return to ITV to replace Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield smiling wearing a brown jacket
OPINION: Hold up, what is Phillip Schofield actually supposed to have done wrong?
Coleen Nolan looks upset, her late sister Bernie smiles
Coleen Nolan reveals sister Bernie’s deathbed request as she makes confession about ‘sobbing her heart out’
Simon Cowell looks wary, his son Eric looks into the middle distance
Simon Cowell’s sad admission about son Eric after sharing his fears with partner Lauren
Phillip Schofield 'hasn't been in touch with Eamonn Holmes' after This Morning exit
Eamonn Holmes’ thinly veiled dig at Phillip Schofield: ‘Turned out to be a good day’