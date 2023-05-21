Fans demand Eurovision presenter replaces Phillip Schofield on This Morning

In This Morning news, Eurovision fans are clamouring for a presenter from the 2023 ceremony to replace Phillip Schofield.

Last weekend’s festivities from Liverpool saw commentary fave Graham Norton switch from behind the microphone and front the bash.

He was joined by Ted Lasso actress and musical theatre standout Hannah Waddingham as part of the hosting team. BGT judge Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian presenter Julia Sanina were also in the presenting line-up.

But one star in particular appears to figure prominently in social media speculation about This Morning‘s future. And even though it has been confirmed Holly Willoughby will remain on the daytime series sofa despite Phil’s exit, fans believe this big name who proved a Eurovision hit themselves would make a “dream team” alongside Alison Hammond.

The Eurovision 2023 presenting line-up included Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham and Graham Norton (Credit: Eurovision Song Contest YouTube)

This Morning news

That big name? Hannah Waddingham, of course!

Following the announcement yesterday (Saturday May 20) afternoon that Phillip is on his way, Twitter users rapidly started putting Hannah forward as a potential new co-host.

“Right, so obvs they’ll give Phil’s slot to Hannah Waddingham? #ThisMorning,” one fan claimed.

And someone else declared: “Oh, I would love Hannah Waddingham on @thismorning.”

Would Hannah Waddingham be up for presenting This Morning? (Credit: Eurovision Song Contest YouTube)

‘Get her as lead presenter now’

Similarly, another person requested: “Can we get #hannahwaddingham as the new @thismorning presenter? Thank you.”

Now that Phillip Schofield has left ITV’s This Morning We ALL know who needs to replace him, HANNAH WADDINGHAM we need you now pic.twitter.com/fTeYrSsHXv — Ethan Medler 🏳️‍🌈 (@ethanmedler_) May 20, 2023

Another tweeter suggested they might turn on if Hannah was teamed up with a current Friday episode presenter.

“So never watched This Morning but if Hannah Waddingham and Alison Hammond presented I would watch it!” they posted.

If Hannah Waddingham and Alison Hammond presented I would watch.

And yet another fan demanded: “Hannah Waddingham is ICONIC. Get her as lead presenter NOW @thismorning @ITV @ITVX.”

Now is the perfect opportunity for the new presenters of #ThisMorning to be Hannah Waddingham and Alison Hammond. Absolute DREAM TEAM @ITV MAKE IT HAPPEN ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fn9XQywpJL — Conor Collins (@conartworks) May 21, 2023

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

