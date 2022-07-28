Mollie King replaced Josie Gibson on This Morning today (July 28), presenting alongside Craig Doyle.

Fans were expecting to see the Big Brother favourite on screen all week, so cries of “where’s Josie?” rang out on Twitter as the show went live.

They also weren’t shy in delivering their verdict on Mollie, who is, of course, pals with Rochelle Humes from The Saturdays.

Mollie King took over from Josie on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Mollie King on This Morning

Pregnant Mollie appeared thrilled to be hosting the show today – if a little stunned.

She told Craig that she felt as though she’d “stepped into the TV”.

Mollie also revealed that she’s usually watching “at home with a cup of tea”.

Read more: Josie Gibson makes refreshing admission about her appearance

Today, though, she was interviewing a woman who’d married her prison pen pal!

Mollie took over from show favourite Josie Gibson, who hosted alongside Craig for three days this week.

And, after getting over their shock at not seeing the Bristolian on screen, viewers shared their thoughts on newcomer Mollie.

Josie Gibson hosted This Morning alongside Craig Doyle for three days this week (Credit: ITV)

Viewers deliver their verdict

It’s fair to say the reaction to Mollie was divided.

One fan of the show said: “Okay I’ve had enough of Mollie now. The silly giggling is annoying.”

However, another declared: “Mollie King has the best laugh.”

Others likened her to show host Holly Willoughby.

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner? What’s his net worth?

“Mollie dresses like Holly, talks like Holly and has the same hair colour and hair style as Holly,” said one.

And her Saturdays pal Rochelle…

“Mollie King is wonderfully normal and relaxed presenting This Morning – how come she’s not been used before – she’s a lot better than Rochelle,” claimed one.

“How to get a gig on #ThisMorning part 94: Be a former member of The Saturdays,” quipped another.

Fears for Josie – and Ruth!

Others shared fears for Josie – and upcoming summer presenter Ruth Langsford.

“I thought it was each presenting pair for the whole week? They better not cut Ruth off after a few days,” warned one.

“Who’s this presenting? Where’s Josie ffs. Don’t get me wrong, I’ll take anyone over Phil and Holly,” said another.

“Why? Just why? Where is Josie?” asked another.

“I prefer Josie,” said another.

“Miss Josie but Mollie’s okay,” said another.

“@MollieKing fully deserves to be presenting #ThisMorning. She’s worked hard to get where she is today.

“Unlike the other one, who only found fame for being in a compound for a few months,” said another, shaking their meanie stick at Josie.

What did you think of Mollie’s appearance today? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.