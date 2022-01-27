This Morning viewers were not happy as Michela Chiappa took to the kitchen today.

One person was left begging for Gino D’Acampo to return after he was absent from the ITV daytime show on Thursday.

He was instead replaced by Michela, who joined Rochelle Humes and Phillip Schofield.

While the food may have looked delicious, viewers were very distracted by Michela’s attempt at pronouncing Italian words.

Michela Chiappa didn’t impress fans with her ‘fake accent’ (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers divided over Michela Chiappa

Determined to sound authentic, the chef put on an Italian accent – sometimes mid-way through as a sentence – and fans were left baffled.

As a result, many rushed to social media to slam Michela for her “fake accent”.

“I wish Gino could be here and correct her fake accent #thismorning,” said one viewer.

Michela Chiappa appeared on the show today to share her Italian-themed recipe (Credit: ITV)

A second said: “Mozzzzzarelllllla – ENOUGH!!!! #thismorning.”

“Just speak in your normal accent FFS #thismorning,” said a third fan.

Ffs say mozzarella properly!!!!! In English!!!!! 😡😡😡🤬🤬🤬🤬 #ThisMorning — Attila Lengyel (@Attila_hun) January 27, 2022

I wish Gino could be here and correct her fake accent #thismorning — LolaEspeleta (@AndreaTaraposa) January 27, 2022

A fourth ranted: “Why’s she saying mozzarella like that?”

In addition, a fifth hit back: “Ffs say mozzarella properly!!!!! In English!!!!!”

Another added: “I can’t even concentrate on her cooking because of her frustrating fake accent!”

This Morning viewers are really loving Gino lately, especially with Holly Willoughby still being away.

In fact, some fans issued a plea to producers to bring him onto the show more.

Despite filming regular cooking slots, ITV bosses have yet to allow Gino to present the main show.

However, fans want this to change.

One fan said: “Gino and Josie [Gibson], would be the right kind of chaos presenting the show.”

“A big YES to Gino presenting!” exclaimed a second viewer.

A third said: “Personally I’d LOVE to see @Ginofantastico present #ThisMorning great idea Gino.”

