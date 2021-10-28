This Morning viewers couldn’t get over Matthew Wright‘s outfit for the show’s Halloween 2021 special.

Producers celebrated Halloween with a live murder mystery involving Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

As a result, some of their co-stars appeared on the show in fancy dress.

While the episode left fans divided, the consensus regarding Matthew’s outfit was pretty clear.

Viewers rushed to Twitter to poke fun at the TV star and claim that he looks like KFC ambassador Colonel Sanders.

This Morning viewers were baffled by Matthew Wright’s outfit for Halloween 2021 (Credit: ITV)

This Morning Halloween special 2021

“Put some glasses on him and Matthew looks like the KFC Colonel #thismorning,” said one viewer.

A second tweeted: “Matthew has come as Col Sanders? #ThisMorning.”

“Matthew looking like Colonel Canders #thismorning,” laughed a third.

What did you think of Matthew’s look? (Credit: ITV)

A fourth said: “Matthew could pop out and get some lunch for them. Rolling on the floor laughing#ThisMorning.”

“Why does Matthew Wright look like a plantation owner? #ThisMorning,” joked another.

This year’s This Morning Halloween special has proven to be quite controversial with viewers sitting at home.

This Morning turned into Cluedo, with ‘The Lady Of The Manor’ – aka Josie Gibson – killed and all the guests having to guess who committed the murder.

Thankfully, Holly’s dress was more well-received than Matthew’s get-up.

Viewers weren’t sure what to make of the Halloween theme (Credit: ITV)

Holly dressed in a little red dress with a fur scarf, holding a Martini. She later revealed that she had nabbed the dress from her beloved mother’s wardrobe.

She played Miss Scarlet.

“@hollywills Looks amazing in her outfit, I think the show is hilarious,” said one viewer.

Meanwhile, Phillip dressed as Colonel Mustard in a Tweed suit, waistcoat and monocle.

Fans were very divided by the episode, with many insisting that they were going to switch off.

One viewer ranted: “This is car crash television, ladies and gentlemen. You want to switch off, but at the same time, you just can’t!”

In addition, another said: “Just put This Morning on. What the [bleep’s] going on?”

Meanwhile, a third angrily tweeted: “What the cringe is this!”

