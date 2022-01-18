Matthew Wright was left red-faced thanks to an ’embarrassing’ moment during his appearance on This Morning today (Tuesday, January 18).

The 56-year-old, who was appearing via video from his home, could be heard shouting at his family at one point during his appearance on the show.

Matthew Wright on This Morning today

Matthew was left red-faced after his gaffe on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

The presenter’s gaffe came during a discussion on some of the day’s biggest stories.

Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes were joined by Matthew and Camilla Tominey during this segment of the show.

Within minutes of the segment beginning, a man’s voice could be heard shouting “upstairs please!”.

Phillip and Rochelle started to laugh, but Camilla carried on speaking, unaware as to what had happened. Phillip then quickly took the opportunity to poke some fun at Matthew.

“We’ve got Matthew there who has finished shouting at his family now to keep quiet,” he said, causing Matthew to burst out laughing.

“That was him? I thought it was somebody backstage,” Camilla laughed. Matthew put his head in his hands and went very red as Rochelle said, “yeah, we caught you”.

What did Matthew Wright say next?

Matthew was mortified! (Credit: ITV)

Later in the show, Matthew admitted that he was still embarrassed about being caught shouting at his family.

“Bless you, I’ll go back to shouting at the child. I’m so embarrassed!” he joked.

The presenter then took to Twitter to tweet about his humiliating moment on TV.

“Busted for being a shouty parent on national TV. There is no stone big enough…” he wrote.

“That was hilarious!!!” one fan replied.

“It really wasn’t that bad, don’t beat yourself up. Although your vocal cords will be severely tested in the teen years,” another said.

“Bless you, I dare any parent to say they’ve never shouted,” a third wrote.

A few hours later, Matthew tweeted again, poking some fun at himself and the situation.

“Not heard from social services so I think I’m OK…” he joked.

What else happened on This Morning today?

Matthew’s mishap wasn’t the first blunder that happened on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Phillip was forced to apologise today after saying a naughty word on air, not once, not twice, but three times!

Phil’s slip of the tongue came during a segment where viewers phoned in with their problems, in which Vanessa Feltz attempted to help them.

One viewer phoned in regarding their mother-in-law, who they claimed was “dramatic”.

“She’s just a pain in the a**e!” the viewer blurted. “We got there in the end… she’s a pain in the a**e,” Phillip said.

He said the word again later on in the conversation, leading to Vanessa asking how many times they were allowed to use the word.

“We’re not allowed and I haven’t even apologised yet. Sorry,” Phillip said.

Matthew’s embarrassing moment doesn’t look so bad now!