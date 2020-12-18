This Morning star Matthew Wright addressed his new hair on today’s show and it has divided viewers.

The presenter unveiled his mullet as he joined in a discussion with Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford and Phil Vickery.

Matthew explained that he’s been cutting his own hair since the first lockdown in March.

Matthew Wright showed off his hair on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn was discussing himself sporting a mullet in the 80s – when he said it “was a thing”.

The presenter said: “We read today that it’s making a comeback for 2021, I can prove this with Mr Matthew Wright.”

Matthew said: “Cutting edge of fashion for the first time in my life.”

He then turned around to show off the back of his hair.

Matthew is bringing the mullet back! (Credit: ITV)

He said: “It’s coming along.”

When asked how long he’s been growing it, Matthew revealed: “I started cutting my own hair at the beginning of lockdown, mid-March.

Cutting edge of fashion for the first time in my life.

“So this is nine and a half months.”

Eamonn joked: “It’s like a tail really isn’t it?” to which Matthew said: “A rat’s tail really.”

Ruth asked Matthew what his wife Amelia thought of his new hair and he admitted she “hates it”.

Eamonn and Ruth appeared to like Matthew’s hairstyle (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

Many viewers poked fun at Matthew’s hair and told him to chop the mullet off.

One person said on Twitter: “Matthew Wright’s mullet will haunt me like the Ghost of Christmas Past.”

Another added: “2020 is bad enough. We don’t need to see Matthew Wright’s mullet.”

However, others loved it as one tweeted: “I love your hair I like the mullet hairstyle.”

Another wrote: “@Matthew_Wright Rockin’ the Mullet.”

Meanwhile, on today’s show, Eamonn and Ruth hosted their final Friday programme.

Ruth and Eamonn hosted their final Friday show (Credit: ITV)

Next year, they’ll be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

However, they’ll be back to host half-terms and other holidays.

At the end of today’s show, Eamonn said: “Please we would ask you to be as nice and lovely to them, friends of ours they are, we’re very close to Alison, as you have been to us for 15 years.

“We appreciate all the love that you’ve sent us today, we send it all back to you.”

