This Morning viewers mock new Strictly 2022 star Matt Goss’ appearance for announcement

Matt Goss’ choice of outfit for This Morning today left viewers very divided as he announced some big news.

The Bros star appeared on Monday’s programme to announce that he’s the eighth Strictly Come Dancing 2022 star.

Matt definitely made an entrance in a green suit for the occasion.

Singer Matt’s outfit stole the show today (Credit: ITV)

Matt Goss on This Morning

As he announced his participation in Strictly this year, viewers became distracted by his bold outfit choice.

The singer was wearing a bright green suit and a grey hat.

Within minutes, viewers started sharing their thoughts on Matt’s look.

Matt wore a lime green suit as he announced his Strictly news (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “I think a lime green suit is even too much for my garish tastes.”

In addition, another wrote: “Can’t believe Jim Carrey is gonna be on Strictly Come Dancing!” alongside an image of Jim Carrey as his character in The Mask who wears a yellow suit.

Meanwhile, a third added: “He’s dressed like the joker from Batman but in green.”

However, one gushed: “Woah @mattgoss now I always thought red was your colour but wow you suit green. Hat just needs a matching feather.”

Matt on Strictly 2022?

Away from his distracting outfit, Matt opened up about signing up for Strictly this year.

He said: “It’s time for me to come home and do something completely out of my comfort zone. I’m going to have to face all those demons and just learn.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, Matt said: “I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down.”

Fans felt thrilled over Matt doing Strictly as one gushed on Twitter: “YESSS!!!! I’m so pleased with this signing.”

Another said: “Best named celeb so far.”

