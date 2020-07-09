This Morning: Martin Lewis admits that he's shattered after busy TV schedule

This Morning hosted a phone-in with Martin Lewis today and it left those watching at home divided.

Money expert Martin was on hand to talk through the concerns of This Morning viewers and started by discussing the new stamp duty announcement by the chancellor.

Martin explained the gain on this was for people buying property above £500,000, rather than those buying smaller properties.

The demeanour of Martin Lewis on This Morning upset some viewers (Credit: ITV)

He faced a viewer question about whether anyone who'd bought a house during lockdown could reclaim the stamp duty they'd paid, and he merely shook his head, leaving Holly to say: "No, then."

"I've had this so many times," Martin sighed, before they moved on to the next question, though he did clarify those who have completed but not exchanged were eligble for the cuts.

He talked about the difficulties in getting a mortgage, as well as advising a woman who wanted to get a mortgage aged 65 and someone who was querying their engery bill increase.

They finished by plugging Martin's show tonight, and Martin admitted he was "shattered".

Holly and Phil hosted the Martin Lewis phone in (Credit: ITV)

I'll never understand why Martin Lewis does these phone ins and Q and A's

Holly said: "Thank you Martin, your show's on tonight, what time can we see you?"

Martin replied: "It's on at 8.30pm, it's the last of 15. I called ITV up and said we should do a one-off coronavirus special back in March, but now we've done 15.

"I'm shattered. It's the last one, it's the finale, do come and watch it, we've got something special in the middle, I can't tell you what."

What did fans say about Martin Lewis on This Morning?

Some viewers of This Morning weren't impressed with Martin's perceived attitude during the phone-in.

Martin Lewis reminds me of a snappy flight attendant who’s just lambasted you for daring to ask for a water #ThisMorning — mousey (@mouseymitch) July 9, 2020

I’ll never understand why Martin Lewis does these phone ins and Q and A’s. He clearly hates people and their questions to him. The look of disdain on his face can’t even be hidden. #ThisMorning — mousey (@mouseymitch) July 9, 2020

Here he is. The Money Expert. Agressive and condescending as ever. I’d be a bloody expert too if my net worth was £130 million #ThisMorning — mousey (@mouseymitch) July 9, 2020

He'll doubtless be amused by the snappy flight attendant slur!

Perhaps he's just concentrating, critics? He's helped out a lot of people on TV and via his website especially during the pandemic.

Plenty of other viewers appreciated that Martin was on hand to explain things to them.

After Alice Beer had earlier addressed the stamp duty cut among other measures announced by the chancellor, some were pleased to see Martin "talk sense" about the situation.

This little bit with Martin Lewis just isn’t enough. Give Martin more time on #ThisMorning he talks sense 👏🏻 @MartinSLewis — Cara🤱🏻 (@Cara_lennon94) July 9, 2020

Yeah get Martin Lewis on ....so we can actually understand it #ThisMorning — Daz (@darrenbizzle) July 9, 2020

This Morning continues every weekday at 10am on ITV.

