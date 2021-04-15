This Morning guest Julia Hartley-Brewer has been criticised over comments she made about Meghan Markle.

Julia appeared on Thursday’s show alongside Nicola Thorp to discuss the latest news headlines.

The pair were asked what they thought about the newly-released photo of the Queen and Prince Philip with their great-grandchildren following the Duke’s death.

Julia joked Meghan would take “offence” to the photograph (Credit: ITV)

What did the image show?

The unseen image, taken in 2018, showed Her Majesty and Philip surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle.

However, Meghan and Prince Harry’s son Archie didn’t feature in the photo as he wasn’t born until May 2019.

Discussing the picture, Julia joked Meghan would “take offence at it” even though it was taken before Archie’s birth.

Nicola defended the Duchess (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Julia say?

Julia said: “It’s a beautiful photograph taken back in 2018, seven of the great-grandchildren and of course before Archie was born to Meghan and Harry.

“I wonder if Meghan has managed to take offence at this photograph that doesn’t include her son.

“She probably thinks it is a racist photograph, taken before her son was even conceived!

“But I am sure she has managed to take offence at it anyway.”

However, Nicola hit back: “Julia, you can’t say something like that I’m sorry. I know you are laughing about it.”

Julia criticised on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Julia replied: “I can.”

Nicola added: “Well, of course, you can, but you can’t without me picking you up on it.”

Viewers also criticised Julia’s comments on Twitter.

One person said: “@thismorning stop bringing on people like Julia to chat rubbish and spread unnecessary chat about Meghan.

“The girl isn’t even here and still people can’t keep her name out of their mouth.”

What did viewers say?

Another tweeted: “Absolutely love Nicola standing up to the [bleep] Julia on #ThisMorning!

“Hate that she’s got such an agenda against Meghan and making a joke out of racism and what Meghan Markle has had to endure! Vile … thank god for @nicolathorp_.”

One added: “Wow wow, now making jokes and laughing about racism and bringing Meghan up and talking bad about her again when nothing was said about her?

“Get Julia off our TV screens!”

ED! has contacted reps for This Morning for comment.

