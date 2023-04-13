Josie Gibson left in tears during emotional interview with The One Show’s Alex Jones on This Morning

This Morning host Josie Gibson was left in tears during an emotional interview with Alex Jones to promote her new show Reunion Hotel.

Alex Jones‘ new series sees people reunite with people from their past in the Welsh hotel. From people giving thanks to life-saving heroes to distanced family members reconnecting, the stories are bound to tug at the heart strings.

And Josie couldn’t help but be left in tears as she discussed the exciting new show with the The One Show star.

Josie Gibson couldn’t stop tearing up on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

The One Show host Alex joined Josie and Craig Doyle on This Morning today. The presenter was welcomed onto the show to discuss her new emotional series Reunion Hotel. But immediately after Alex sat down on the iconic sofa, Josie was already tearing up.

Josie explained: “No I have got watery eyes, it’s really emotional!” Alex replied: “Josie you are our perfect audience member.” Using her notes to fan her face, Josie then added: “I find it hard to watch things like that because I’m just crying into my pillow like all through it.”

Alex is currently opening up the doors for a very special hotel for her brand new show Reunion Hotel. Dubbed as a cross between ‘Long Lost Families’ and ‘First Dates’, the show helps to reunite people with someone special from their past.

Alex Jones opened up about her new show Reunion Hotel on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Alex Jones admits that she was ‘tearful’ while filming the show

Talking about the emotional series, Alex described Reunion Hotel as a ‘warm hug’. She explained: “It is an emotional rollercoaster but there’s lots of laughs in it as well. Lots of tears of course. But it really restores your faith in humanity this series. It’s like a lovely warm hug.”

Josie then asked Alex if she’s had any tears herself throughout the series. Alex replied: “Absolutely! You know, I wear my heart on my sleeve and sometimes when I hear these stories, because you’re invested in it, you can’t help but get tearful.”

Alex then started cracking up as she noticed that Josie was crying once again. The This Morning star added: “I know eyes have started watering, I don’t know what it is!”

