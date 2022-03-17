This Morning host Josie Gibson stunned as cheeky Love Island star insults her appearance

This Morning host Josie Gibson was left incredulous after a Love Island star made a wisecrack about her appearance as she presented from Cheltenham.

The 37-year-old star has been reporting from the racing festival for This Morning.

But she shared with viewers how a reality show contestant compared her style to an iconic film character… but not one known for their sartorial elegance.

Josie Gibson was complimented on her outfit, but revealed she had also been teased over it (Credit: ITV)

Who was This Morning host Josie Gibson compared to?

Josie wore a tweed jacket and a hat for the racing today (Thursday March 17).

And her fashion sense came in for praise from sports presenter Ed Chamberlin as she presented a live segment.

But during her chat with Ed and GMB’s Charlotte Hawkins, Josie revealed that not everyone had been as complimentary.

She said she’d said hello to Love Island‘s Chris Hughes during the course of the morning.

And that’s because Chris is also involved with ITV’s coverage of the event.

According to Josie, Chris had suggested she looked a bit like a Baywatch star.

However, he added she also resembled a slightly less glamorous film figure in her gear.

Josie received the cheeky comment from Chris Hughes (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I couldn’t believe it’

Josie recalled to Ed and Charlotte: “Do you know what Chris Hughes said to me? I bumped into Chris Hughes in the backstage tent there.

“He said: ‘You look like a cross between Crocodile Dundee and Pamela Anderson.'”

A cross between Crocodile Dundee and Pamela Anderson.

Pretending to be annoyed, Josie added in mock exasperation: “I couldn’t believe it.”

Ed told her: “I’ll have a word”.

And Charlotte similarly added: “We’ll speak to him.”

Josie’s fashion choices were also criticised on social media (Credit: ITV Hub)

‘What is she wearing?’

Josie’s look also attracted comments from viewers who tweeted their thoughts online.

Josie looks like she should be on the set of crocodile Dundee 😂😂 #thismorning pic.twitter.com/teX0wPnhU8 — Mrs T Henry (@SmokeyToes76) March 17, 2022

Erm, Josie – when they said it’s traditional for women to wear hats to the races, that’s not what they meant #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/3rnZRUU1TF — Mostly Stupid (@mostlystupid) March 17, 2022

“#ThisMorning Josie is dressed like she’s going to a rodeo!” one claimed.

Another asked: “What is Josie wearing?! #ThisMorning.”

And another added: ‘Erm, Josie – when they said it’s traditional for women to wear hats to the races, that’s not what they meant #ThisMorning.”

We thought she looked fabulous!

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

