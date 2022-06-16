Josie Gibson in yellow floral dress on This Morning today
This Morning viewers issue Josie Gibson plea over dress for Ascot

Josie glammed up for Ladies Day!

By Rebecca Carter

This Morning star Josie Gibson wowed in a floral dress for Ascot today and viewers were left all asking the same question.

Josie, 37, was live from Ascot today (June 16) as she spoke to attendees looking forward to Gold Cup day, aka Ladies Day.

Josie looked beautiful in a yellow, pink and green floral dress and matching hat which was made up of flowers.

Josie Gibson speaks to Holly and Phil via video link in floral dress on This Morning
TV favourite Josie looked stunning today (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson’s dress on This Morning today

Josie hasn’t yet revealed where her dress is from and fans are begging to know!

As Josie graced the screens live from Ascot, viewers were wowed by her look and many were begging to know where the dress was from.

One tweeted: “@Josiestweet please tell me where that dress is from that you’re wearing at Ladies Day? You look amazing!!!”

Josie Gibson interviews Ascot guest on This Morning in floral dress
Josie was live from Ascot during This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “@Josiestweet where did you get your dress for Royal Ascot? It’s gorgeous – just like you.”

A third added: “Loving Josie Gibson’s Ascot dress, where is it from? #ThisMorning.”

Another tweeted: “@Josiestweet please let us know where you got your beautiful dress.”

On Wednesday, Josie’s co-star Holly Willoughby attended the races and looked stunning in a pastel pink dress.

Holly wore a pink Suzannah London dress, which featured a pencil skirt and bow detailing.

Josie Gibson in yellow floral dress on This Morning today
Josie’s fans were begging to know where her dress was from (Credit: ITV)

She added a matching pink hat from Philip Treacy to complete the look.

The star shared a photo of herself in the dress to Instagram as she said: “A day at the races.”

One fan commented: “Absolutely love your dress.”

Another gushed: “This outfit is literally everything.”

A third added: “Stunning as ever Holly.”

Holly Willoughby at Ascot

However, on Wednesday, Holly revealed she had suffered a slight wardrobe mishap.

Speaking during ITV’s coverage of the races, Holly revealed: “I did This Morning today, then I jumped straight in the car to get down here because I didn’t want to miss the first race.

“I put my hat on and got in the car then realised I couldn’t actually fit in the car with my hat, but it’s all pinned in.”

Holly added: “So I was lying with my seat belt on like this (slumped) the whole way here, but it’s fine I think, it just about survived.”

What do you think of Holly and Josie’s Ascot looks? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

