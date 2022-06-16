This Morning star Josie Gibson wowed in a floral dress for Ascot today and viewers were left all asking the same question.

Josie, 37, was live from Ascot today (June 16) as she spoke to attendees looking forward to Gold Cup day, aka Ladies Day.

Josie looked beautiful in a yellow, pink and green floral dress and matching hat which was made up of flowers.

TV favourite Josie looked stunning today (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson’s dress on This Morning today

Josie hasn’t yet revealed where her dress is from and fans are begging to know!

Read more: Josie Gibson shares adorable photo of Alison Hammond doting on her son

As Josie graced the screens live from Ascot, viewers were wowed by her look and many were begging to know where the dress was from.

One tweeted: “@Josiestweet please tell me where that dress is from that you’re wearing at Ladies Day? You look amazing!!!”

Josie was live from Ascot during This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “@Josiestweet where did you get your dress for Royal Ascot? It’s gorgeous – just like you.”

A third added: “Loving Josie Gibson’s Ascot dress, where is it from? #ThisMorning.”

Another tweeted: “@Josiestweet please let us know where you got your beautiful dress.”

On Wednesday, Josie’s co-star Holly Willoughby attended the races and looked stunning in a pastel pink dress.

Holly wore a pink Suzannah London dress, which featured a pencil skirt and bow detailing.

Josie’s fans were begging to know where her dress was from (Credit: ITV)

She added a matching pink hat from Philip Treacy to complete the look.

The star shared a photo of herself in the dress to Instagram as she said: “A day at the races.”

One fan commented: “Absolutely love your dress.”

Another gushed: “This outfit is literally everything.”

A third added: “Stunning as ever Holly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly Willoughby at Ascot

However, on Wednesday, Holly revealed she had suffered a slight wardrobe mishap.

Speaking during ITV’s coverage of the races, Holly revealed: “I did This Morning today, then I jumped straight in the car to get down here because I didn’t want to miss the first race.

Read more: Monty Don reveals difficult gardening decision he made with ‘heavy heart’ as fans offer support

“I put my hat on and got in the car then realised I couldn’t actually fit in the car with my hat, but it’s all pinned in.”

Holly added: “So I was lying with my seat belt on like this (slumped) the whole way here, but it’s fine I think, it just about survived.”

What do you think of Holly and Josie’s Ascot looks? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.