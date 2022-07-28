This Morning host Josie Gibson has been praised after making a refreshing admission about her appearance.

Josie hosted the ITV daytime show alongside Craig Doyle for three days this week.

And every single day she’s looked entirely stunning.

Now she’s made a refreshing admission about her looks – and fans have branded her “beautiful inside and out” as a result.

This Morning star Josie has been branded ‘beautiful inside and out’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Josie Gibson makes refreshing admission about This Morning appearance

The This Morning presenter posted a picture of herself wearing a gorgeous silver dress from Tuesday’s show.

In the picture, she’s wearing her hair long, curly and down, with her new fringe pushed to the side.

Read more: Josie Gibson distracts This Morning fans with her appearance

Josie’s make-up looks stunning – but she admitted she had “a lot of help” to look the way she does in the shot.

“Felt Cute…I will never delete!” she declared.

Refreshingly, Josie then added: “I had A LOT of help mind.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

Josie fans react

Fans appeared to agree that Josie looked cute, but went further than that in the comments section.

“Gorgeous, as always! Your beautiful personality shines through whatever!” declared one.

“Beautiful and an absolute down-to-earth star,” said another.

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner? What’s his net worth?

“Just remember the dress only looked fabulous because you were wearing it – you’re a truly beautiful woman,” said a third.

“You looked absolutely stunning. Loving you guys being on, given me a renewed interest in This Morning,” admitted another.

“Bloody hell Josie. Omg , totally stunning wish I could take you out to dinner,” sad one fan chancing his arm. “You are amazing gorgeous lady.”

Another commented: “Stunning Josie. But you always are. Love you on This Morning. Love ya.”

“Stunning girl. Gorgeous inside and out,” said another.

Where is Josie Gibson today?

Josie fans were in for a shock tuning into This Morning today (July 28).

The popular presenter wasn’t in her usual spot alongside Craig Doyle.

Instead she was replaced by former Saturdays singer Mollie King.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think.