This Morning host Josie Gibson left viewers in hysterics over a comment she made to actor Tom Holland today.

Spider-Man star Tom appeared on Thursday’s edition of the daytime show to discuss his role in the upcoming action film, Uncharted.

However, Josie couldn’t help but made a candid confession which left one viewer ‘spitting their tea out’!

Josie made a confession to Tom during This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did Josie say on This Morning today?

Towards the end of the interview, Josie opened up to Tom, 25, as she revealed she watches his interviews when she can’t sleep at night.

She told him: “I hope you don’t find this weird but when I can’t sleep at night I watch interviews,” as she burst into laughter.

Her co-star Holly Willoughby descended into giggles too as Tom exclaimed: “Oh really?!”

Tom found Josie’s admission hilarious (Credit: ITV)

She added: “With you and Zendaya. Sorry, I hope you don’t think I’m too weird!”

Tom replied: “No, no, no, not at all. That’s fantastic, thank you,” before putting his head in his hands.

The trio then burst into laughter as the interview came to an end.

Holly joked to Josie: “Tonight you can watch yourself interviewing him.”

Tom quipped: “Yeah brilliant, you’ve just taken it to a whole new level now!”

How can you not love Josie?! (Credit: ITV)

Viewers watching were highly amused by Josie’s comment and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One said: “Literally spat my tea out laughing at @Josiestweet on @ThisMorning – absolutely hilarious woman! Please keep her on the show!”

Another wrote: “Josie representative of us all. Yep watching interviews with Tom Holland and Zendaya brings me so much joy.”

A third tweeted: “Josie Gibson on This Morning with Tom Holland just made me crack up and can we just appreciate what a lovely guy he is!”

A fourth commented: “This is hilarious… that must have taken some guts though…”

Another laughed: “Josie Gibson fan-girling over Tom Holland has been the highlight of my morning.”

Viewers were loving Josie on the show today as she hosted with Holly for the first time.

One said: “Just adore Josie, completely natural.”

Another gushed: “Josie is a welcome addition to this show & needs to be on more often.”

