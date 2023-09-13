This Morning star Josie Gibson admits going through ‘dark spot’ in her life

This Morning star Josie Gibson admitted going through a “dark spot” in her life on the show today (September 13).

Talking to her Big Brother pal Davina McCall, alongside co-presenter Holly Willoughby, Josie made a pretty candid confession.

For a segment discussing her new TV dating show My Mum, Your Dad, 55-year-old Davina said: “If you’re not with someone, it’s tough.”

Josie, 38, replied: “It is tough out there, I’ll confirm that.”

Davina got up to give Josie a hug after she spoke of a ‘dark spot’ in her life (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Davina gives Josie Gibson a hug

Although at first she appeared to laugh off her own comment, Josie did accept a hug from Davina after referencing a “dark spot” in her life.

Every time I go through a little dark spot in my life, Davina, you always pop out from somewhere.

“She always comes out here in a time of need,” Josie said, pointing to Davina. “Every time I go through a little dark spot in my life, Davina, you always pop out from somewhere. You’re like my TV auntie.”

It’s unclear what Josie was referring to when talking about her “dark spot”.

Josie Gibson has opened up on her struggles with dating (Credit: ITV)

Josie’s cryptic comment about ‘liars and cheats’

Earlier this summer, Big Brother winner Josie revealed she had a new boyfriend. The comments came during an episode of Shopping With Keith Lemon.

Talking about the mystery man, she said: “There is someone in my life at the moment but it’s early stages. It’s that bit where you’ve got the flutters, can’t-wait-to see-them vibes – you get a little bit nervous.”

She added: “I’ve said I love you. It’s best to just get it out of the way, I don’t like playing games.”

However, weeks later, she shared a cryptic post to social media hitting out at “liars and cheats“.

Before that, Josie was mistakenly linked to her This Morning colleague, Sam Morter. It came after she shared an Instagram post of her holding hands with the cameraman in front of the Eiffel Tower.

But she moved quickly away from the rumours, telling her followers that she was exhausted by the reports. “I’m just having a little lie down because I’m so tired of this story,” she shared. “I am not in a relationship, neither am I in love with cameraman Sam. I am not with Sam Morter.”

She concluded: “I love Sam Morter, he is my work colleague, I’m like his older sister. I’m like his auntie. That’s as far as it goes. There is nothing going on between me and Sam Morter.”

Read more: Josie Gibson shows off more weight loss in skin-tight dress: ‘How good are you looking!’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.