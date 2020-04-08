Phillip Schofield clashes with Janet Street-Porter on This Morning over call for Labour's Kier Starmer to take over

Presenter Phillip Schofield clashed with Janet Street-Porter on This Morning after she suggested new Labour leader Kier Starmer should run the country while the Prime Minister recovers from coronavirus.

During today's (Wednesday, April 8) episode, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phil welcomed TV's Matthew Wright and Loose Women star Janet on for a joint interview about the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Janet was on This Morning alongside TV's Matthew Wright (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby reveals daughter Belle is concerned about tooth fairy during coronavirus lockdown

At one stage in the interview, they discussed whether or not the Prime Minister's stand-in, Dominic Raab, had the authority to make decisions on the PM's behalf.

Kier Starmer to lead while Boris is in hospital?

Both Janet and Matthew said the Foreign Secretary wasn't suitable to lead the nation.

And the Loose Women regular suggested newly instated Labour leader Kier Starmer should be in charge instead.

Janet outraged viewers by suggesting Labour leader Kier Starmer should be in charge (Credit: ITV)

She said on the programme: "I think there might be an argument for bringing in Kier Starmer and trying to make it more like a government of unity."

But Phil had to disagree with her, as he ranted: "What does he know!? He hasn't been in those daily meetings. He hasn't been speaking to the medical teams. You'd be bringing in someone who actually knows less than Dominic Raab!"

Phil was having none of it - and viewers appeared to agree (Credit: ITV)

Viewers at home appeared to agree with Phil. Many on Twitter were outraged at the suggestion of putting the leader of another party in power.

What did viewers say?

One said: "I cannot believe my ears at Janet Street-Porter saying now Boris Johnson isn't fit to run the country anymore, and Dominic Raab isn't capable, it's time to bring in Kier Starmer. Has she gone completely mad?"

Another tweeted: "Janet Street-Porter thinks that Keir Starmer should take over from Boris Johnson whilst he's incapacitated. Right. They have an 80-seat majority. They are in power. That's it.

You'd be bringing in someone who actually knows less than Dominic Raab!

"Amazing the prominence given to people who have no clue what they're talking about."

A third said: "Oh dear, Janet Street-Porter. It doesn't really work like that. Please don't encourage people to think those of us with left-leaning politics are all 'loonies'. The Conservatives are in government. Keir Starmer et al are in opposition. They need to win at the polls."

I cannot believe my ears at Janet Street Porter saying now Boris Johnson isn’t fit to run the country anymore and Dominic Raab isn’t capable it’s time to bring in Kier Starmer has she gone completely mad ? — Lynne Williams (@lynne132637) April 8, 2020

Janet Street Porter thinks that Keir Starmer should take over from Boris Johnson whilst he's incapacitated. Right.



They have an 80 seat majority. They are in power. That's it.



Amazing the prominence given to people who have no clue what they're talking about. — Chris Henry #ThankYouJeremy (@Socialist_Chris) April 8, 2020

Oh dear Janet Street Porter. It doesn’t really work like that. Please dont encourage people to think those of us with left leaning politics are all ‘loonies’. The Conservatives are in government. Keir Starmer et al are in opposition. They need to win at the polls. — Luis Adriano (@LuisAdrianoUK) April 8, 2020

Nevertheless, some were quick to defend Janet's comments.

Some very angry responses to Janet Street-Porter’s suggestion that Keir Starmer could deputise during the corona crisis.

The rage is ahistorical. It wouldn’t be so irregular, were a government of national unity in place. During WWII Churchill’s serving deputy was Clement Attlee. — European Simon Staying Home (@NoRemainNoGain) April 8, 2020

I believe Janet Street Porter is correct, in the absence of a PM and with no Deputy PM (was Clegg the only one?) then the Shadow PM should take over. — Amber Love 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ALoveGlow) April 8, 2020

Read more: This Morning viewers slam show for ‘useless’ segment amid lockdown

"Some very angry responses to Janet Street-Porter's suggestion that Keir Starmer could deputise during the corona crisis," wrote one viewer. "The rage is ahistorical. It wouldn't be so irregular, were a government of national unity in place. During WWII, Churchill's serving deputy was Clement Attlee."

"I believe Janet Street Porter is correct," insisted another. "In the absence of a PM and with no Deputy PM (was Clegg the only one?) then the Shadow PM should take over."

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.