Viewers of ITV show This Morning were up in arms today (Tuesday February 16) after a travel expert urged them to book summer holidays abroad.

The current government rules prohibit anyone from taking holidays and have warned that trips overseas might not be allowed this summer.

However, travel expert Simon Calder said on the show: “Let us travel for God’s sake.”

Simon says Brits should book holidays this year (Credit: ITV)

What happened on the ITV show This Morning today?

Simon appeared on today’s show and spoke to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

He said: “As you know, the government says ‘we’re on the road to nowhere’ as the Talking Heads sang in 1985.

Read more: This Morning viewers blast Simon Calder AGAIN over controversial coronavirus travel tips

“But Save Our Summer, which is a consortium of all sorts of big businesses, including Trailfinders and EasyJet holidays they say ‘we want to be the Boys of Summer’ – Don Henley 1984.

“And therefore we are demanding restrictions – or at least some of them – are relaxed by the start of May, which is when the main summer holiday charter season starts.”

Could Brits go abroad this year? (Credit: Pexels)

What else did Simon say on ITV this morning?

In addition, he said: “The idea is, let us travel for goodness sake.

“Also, don’t tell people to not book holidays because it’s perfectly rational to book holidays.”

The idea is, let us travel for goodness sake.

Finally, he concluded: “I would urge people who are worried about booking a holiday to go ahead, talk to somebody and get it sorted.

“Whatever Government ministers might say, it’s perfectly rational to book a holiday.”

Subsequently, these comments soon received criticism by viewers.

Simon Calder making it up as he goes along – holidays abroad from Easter?! #ThisMorning — Jane (@LadyJaneBawtry) January 28, 2021

Why is Simon Calder on #thismorning telling people to go and book their holidays without any worries. He said the same last year and the virus spread and people couldn’t get a refund either. This “expert” shouldn’t be given any airtime. — Tiho (@TihoK) February 16, 2021

Simon Calder isn't looking out for the consumer, he's a mouthpiece for the travel industry. He's proved this throughout the pandemic. He's so irresponsible encouraging people to book foreign holidays. In a raging pandemic. @thismorning #thismorning — SunderlandLollipops💙 (@SunderlandLolly) February 16, 2021

Simon Calder encouraging people to book holidays is dangerous.. another lockdown incoming no doubt 🙄 #thismorning — Dave (@DavidMackayy) February 16, 2021

How did viewers react?

One viewer wrote: “Simon Calder encouraging people to book holidays is dangerous.

“Another lockdown incoming no doubt #thismorning.”

“Why is Simon Calder on #thismorning telling people to go and book their holidays without any worries?” another asked.

“He said the same last year and the virus spread and people couldn’t get a refund either.

“This ‘expert’ shouldn’t be given any airtime.”

A third viewer blasted him for being “irresponsible”.

Viewers went to Ofcom (Credit: ITV)

What else has Simon said?

It’s not the first time Simon has angered This Morning viewers.

Dozens complained to regulatory body Ofcom after he appeared on the show in July 2020.

A viewer asked how she could get out of quarantine rules while in Spain.

Read more: This Morning: Viewers complain to Ofcom over lockdown travel segment

He said: “The only way to reduce the two weeks of quarantine is to leave the country again.

“To go to France or Italy or anywhere else you like and that way you can reduce the quarantine time.”

ED! has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.