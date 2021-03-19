ITV viewers were left in hysterics as Dermot O’Leary swore on This Morning today.

At the start of Friday’s show, the presenter was discussing people going on strike from their household chores when he dropped the s-bomb.

He said: “I’m good on a dishwasher, I’m very exact. Dee [his wife], who’s got a far more analytical mind than me, I open it sometimes and I’m like, ‘Have you literally just thrown that in?’

“Everything’s upturned, it’s a nightmare!”

Dermot then added: “[Expletive], I’m going to get killed for that.”

Alison and Dermot discussed people going on strike from their household chores (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say about This Morning?

Viewers found the gaffe hilarious on Twitter, as one person said: “Dermot O’leary saying [bleep] is a cracking way to start the show.”

Another wrote: “@radioleary just Dermot casually saying [bleep] on This Morning, love it,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

One added: “Dermot definitely just said, ‘[bleep].'”

Fans amused by Dermot’s naughty slip of the tongue (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this month, Dermot became emotional on This Morning as his parents appeared on the show.

Maria and Seán appeared on video link and Dermot looked stunned.

During the chat, the group went on to discuss recent reports that his family were snubbed from Who Do You Think You Are?

Following the chat, Alison said: “They’re so warm and lovely. You’re just as nice!”

Becoming emotional, Dermot said: “How am I supposed to do the menu now?”

Dermot’s parents appeared on the show (Credit: ITV)

Alison then took over and read out Dermot’s autocue lines.

She told her co-host: “Oh don’t get emotional!”

Viewers were touched by Dermot’s reunion with his parents as one said: “#ThisMorning Dermot’s parents are so sweet.”

Another tweeted: “Dermot.. Your dad is adorable but boy he needs subtitles!”

Alison and Dermot took over Fridays on This Morning from January this year.

Dermot and Alison replaced Eamonn and Ruth (Credit: ITV)

The pair replaced Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, who hosted for 15 years.

Viewers have been loving the chemistry between Alison and Dermot.

One person said on Twitter: “Must say I am loving the Dermot and Alison partnership….They have gelled brilliantly.”

Another gushed: “Alison and Dermot have grown on me over the weeks, definitely better than Phil and Holly.”

