This Morning viewers concerned for guest’s safety after ‘incel’ revelation

ITV This Morning viewers were concerned for a guest during today’s show (Monday August 16).

The reaction came after she revealed she had received death threats from an ‘incel’, an involuntary celibate man.

This terrifying admission comes in the wake of ‘incel’ Jake Davison’s heinous rampage in Plymouth at the weekend, which left five dead.

Eamonn and Ruth discussed the incel movement (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning on ITV today?

Author Laura Bates was interviewed by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning.

Laura has written Men Who Hate Women: From Incels to Pickup Artists, the Truth about Extreme Misogyny and how it Affects Us All.

Eamonn asked: “You infiltrating their ranks, then they found out that you are a woman pretending to be one of them.

“That must invoke fury from them?”

Laura described her own experiences (Credit: ITV)

“They’ve been looking for me since”

It was then Laura made revealed on This Morning on ITV the threats she had received.

“Yeah so they’ve been looking for me since,” she replied.

“There are men in these groups now posting pictures of themselves with weapons saying, ‘which one of you is Laura Bates? I’m coming to get you, I’m coming to find you’.

“They’ve been trying to hack my email accounts, sending rape and death threats, threatening my family.”

Wow Laura! Keep safe please 😱 #thismorning — Lorraine ☮️🦋🏍🌼🏈✌️ (@Lorrain08255027) August 16, 2021

Pretty concerned for Laura's safety now she's on national TV talking about this. #ThisMorning — Ruth G (@reblakes) August 16, 2021

Laura please do stay safe. Not sure #thismorning should have allowed you to come on undisguised. — 🇳🇬Uzoamaka🙌🏿💡💃🏾🌞💕🙏🏿 (@TashAmaka) August 16, 2021

How did viewers of This Morning on ITV react?

This Morning viewers then took to Twitter to urge Laura to stay safe.

“Wow Laura! Keep safe please,” one wrote.

Another said: “Pretty concerned for Laura’s safety now she’s on national TV talking about this.”

A third urged: “Laura please do stay safe.

“Not sure #thismorning should have allowed you to come on undisguised.”