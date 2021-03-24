ITV daytime show This Morning could face an Ofcom investigation over its horse milking segment last week.

During the programme on March 16, Josie Gibson shocked viewers as she milked a horse live on air before drinking the milk.

Giving her verdict, she said at the time: “It’s a bit like a sweet coconut milk but it hasn’t got a smell to it.”

Josie milked a horse on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

ITV viewers complain to Ofcom about This Morning

However, some viewers weren’t impressed with the segment and voiced their disgust on Twitter.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Ofcom received objections over the scenes.

The majority of the 115 complaints on March 16 related to Josie’s segment.

Holly and Phil looked stunned (Credit: ITV)

A spokesperson for Ofcom said: “We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

It comes after some viewers expressed their disgust over the scenes.

One person said on Twitter: “Just switched on the telly to hear Josie Gibson talking about drinking horse milk…” followed by a sick face emoji.

Another added: “Josie milking a horse!! Well… whatever next!”

A third tweeted: “That is just wrong!”

Meanwhile, one tweeted Josie: “@Josiestweet you were brave with the horse.”

Josie appeared from Cromwell Farm in Bath (Credit: ITV)

What else happened in the segment?

In the segment, Josie appeared from Cromwell Farm in Bath where they milk and produce mare milk.

Owner Frank listed the benefits of drinking mare produce, saying it’s good for the skin and gut.

Frank added: “It’s similar to ladies’ breast milk. When you look at the makeup of it, it’s very similar.

“I had a stroke last year and they couldn’t understand why my cholesterol went down in a matter of a day.”

