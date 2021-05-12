ITV programme This Morning has been hit with Ofcom complaints following their segment on transgender children.

On Monday’s show (May 10), presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spoke to a couple about their four-year-old child being transgender.

However, the segment didn’t sit well with some viewers.

This Morning has been hit with Ofcom complaints over a segment on transgender children (Credit: ITV)

Following the programme, 37 viewers filed official complaints to Ofcom.

The communications regulator told ED!: “We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

ED! has also reached out to This Morning for comment.

What happened on This Morning?

Earlier this week, viewers watched as Matthew and Klara Stubbings opened up on their youngster Stormy.

The youngster, who was formerly known as Emerald, first began showing signs of identifying as male at just 18-months-old.

At the age of three, Stormy told them: “I’m not a girl, I think I’m a boy.”

Matthew and Klara Stubbings discussed their youngster Stormy (Credit: ITV)

Despite Matthew and Klara’s acceptance, the couple have faced a struggle getting some adults to accept Stormy’s decision.

Matthew said: “So many people think biological sex and gender is the same thing, including me two years ago.

“It’s only when you realise they’re not the same thing, what Stormy has decided and what other children have decided, and what we have supported, should be celebrated.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield enjoy boozy lunch with ITV co-stars

Meanwhile, the couple also admitted they would support Stormy if he decided he wasn’t transgender.

Klara added: “Tomorrow, so what if Stormy decides he wants to go back to being a girl, wants to be non-binary, or maybe he just wants to be Stormy?

“What is worse, validating somebody’s feelings or invalidation?”

Phillip Schofield spoke to Stormy’s parents (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: How did ITV viewers react?

At the time, viewers took to social media to share their thoughts.

One said: “I’ve no problem with the gender identity issue but please explain to me how a two year old can process this thought. They can barely speak.”

In addition, a second wrote: “A two year old cannot make an informed choice. This isn’t good parenting. And why were they not challenged?”

Read more: This Morning ‘farting’ segment leaves Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in giggles

Meanwhile, others praised Matthew and Klara for supporting Stormy.

One tweeted: “So lovely to see loving, supportive parents speaking about how their own experience caused a shift in their thinking about trans people. You can see the love for their child.”

Another agreed: “Wonderful parents, allowing their child to be 1000% themselves. What an amazing mum and dad.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.