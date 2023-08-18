This Morning star celebrates shock engagement: ‘Genuinely didn’t see this coming’

This Morning star Sian Welby, who presents competition segments on ITV, has shared the exciting news of her engagement to her boyfriend, Jake.

The presenter, who also co-hosts the breakfast show on Capital FM, revealed the news yesterday (August 17) via her Instagram account.

In her caption, Sian put the date “15.8.23,” hinting that her boyfriend proposed a couple of days prior.

Sian got engaged to her fiance Jake (Credit: YouTube)

‘I am totally speechless’

In an Instagram upload consisting of two images, This Morning star Sian posted snapshots with her fiancé while showing off her engagement ring. The couple appeared to be in a sunny location and both radiated happiness.

“On Tuesday I thought we were just going on a boat trip!!” she wrote, expressing her shock. Sian continued: “Genuinely didn’t see this coming. For once I am totally speechless. I didn’t think it mattered until he asked me, and then suddenly it meant everything.”

In the space of one day, her post racked up over 27,100 likes and over 1,000 comments from fans who rushed to congratulate the couple.

‘Congratulations darling!’

While This Morning star Sian wasn’t expecting her man to put a ring on it, fans of the ITV presenter couldn’t help but share their well wishes.

“How wonderful!!! Massive congratulations darling!!! So happy for you xxx,” one user wrote. “Congratulations. I’m celebrating my 1st year anniversary on Saturday. Life gets better once you’re hitched,” another person shared. “Ohh wonderful many congratulations both of you, enjoy every moment, l wish you much happiness,” a third fan remarked.

With a history of interviewing and mingling with a lot of famous faces, many of them also wished her congratulations. “That is the best news!!!! So happy for you both. Sending so much love from the Bunton-Jones,” Spice Girl Emma Bunton said. “Omgggggggg yayyyyyyyy!!!!!!” Ashley Roberts shared. “Aaaaaaaa congratulations Sian!!!” Pixie Lott commented.

