This Morning star shares her sadness over ITV show as she admits ‘wish’ for ‘more time’

This Morning star Rochelle Humes has shared her sadness as she admits she “wishes” she had “more time” to front the ITV show.

Rochelle has been called in to cover for hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on occasion over the years.

And she admitted that it’s “exactly what you would want it to be as a fan”.

This Morning: ITV favourite Rochelle admits ‘I wish I had time for more’

However, in a new interview it appears Rochelle has just one regret – she wishes she could do more of it.

Rochelle made the sad admission in an interview with OK!.

She said: “I wish I had time to be there a bit more. It’s the nicest team – it’a a big family. I’ve always felt lucky to be a part of it. We’re all friends, it’s a nice set up.”

Rochelle isn’t the only one who loves the fact she’s part of the This Morning family, her mum does too!

The singer-turned-presenter admitted that when she first got the call to front the show her mum was “buzzing” – and she still is today.

“My mum had all her friends over the first morning I was on it. It was the biggest deal and it still continues to be. It’s the one thing that my mum is still buzzing about. It’s just that iconic show that we’ve all grown up with,” she said.

And we can’t say we blame Rochelle for being sad that she can’t be there more often.

She admitted: “And what’s not to love? You get to eat twice on the show, normally try a cocktail or two, try a bit of fashion, watch somebody sing, talk to interesting people, it’s incredible!”

Rochelle’s work/life balance

Rochelle is married to JLS singer Marvin Humes.

And, along with her presenting role on the likes of Ninja Warrior, Rochelle is also mum to three kids – Alaia-Mae, nine, Valentina, five, and Blake, two.

