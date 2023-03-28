Animal charity RSPCA reveals they’ve received ‘concerns’ from This Morning viewers over ‘disgusting’ segment

This Morning came under fire recently for a segment on the ITV show, and the RSPCA has revealed they’ve received ‘concerns’ from people.

Yesterday’s (Monday March 27) episode of the ITV daytime show featured the founders of British Creative Dog Grooming Championships.

They were joined by a few furry friends who had been given some very eye-catching makeovers, including a pooch with bright pink fur.

This Morning guest takes a rest (Credit: ITV.com)

Another dog paraded on the This Morning catwalk in front of host Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond had a ‘rainbow’ look.

Many viewers slammed the item on social media, with one user tweeting during the show: “The dog art segment was disgusting.

“I hope this gets loads of complaints today #ThisMorning.”

On their Twitter account, the RSPCA did respond to tweeted complaints. And it appears the animal charity did not endorse what unfolded before This Morning fans’ eyes.

Should dogs be ‘turned into art’? (Credit: ITV.com)

This Morning viewers complain to the RSPCA

One upset onlooker tagged the charity’s account as they wrote: “WTF @ITV? No dog wants to look like this nor could ever consent to it.”

They went on: “ITV, presenters and the dogs’ owners should be utterly ashamed!”

Furthermore, someone else tweeted: “Shame on #ThisMorning showing dogs being used as ‘art’.

“Dogs are animals and pets who deserve respect and to not be dressed up, let alone used as ‘art’.

“Will stop watching if you keep giving things like this TV time.”

Lacey takes a trip down the This Morning catwalk (Credit: ITV.com)

And a third person approached the charity online by claiming: “I’ve never seen such horrendous treatment of these poodles on @thismorning today.

“An absolute mess, surely there is some element of cruelty here. @RSPCA_official.”

RSPCA react on Twitter to This Morning dog segment

The RSPCA responded to several outraged viewers with the same message.

The tweets concerning the This Morning item read: “Since this segment aired, we’ve received a number of concerned messages from members of the public – reminding us that most dog owners prefer to treat their pets as the intelligent, sentient animals they are.”

Most dog owners prefer to treat their pets as the intelligent, sentient animals they are.

ED! has approached representatives for This Morning for comment on the RSPCA’s tweet.

Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby co-hosted the controversial segment (Credit: ITV.com)

However, at the time the show aired, not everyone was as upset to see the dogs on their screens.

One person suggested: “It is safe paint, calm down FFS. If they want to paint their dogs safely and horribly they are allowed lol.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

