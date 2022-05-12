This Morning star Rochelle Humes opened up about how she regards her dad earlier today (Thursday May 12) on the ITV daytime show.

Presenter Rochelle told guest Jay Blades she identified with how he has previously described the relationship with his own father.

The moment arose as This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield brought up an acronym Jay uses in his book to explain his family links.

Jay Blades was being interviewed on This Morning when Rochelle Humes brought up her dad (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Jay Blades on ITV show

During the chat with The Repair Shop star, Phil mentioned ‘TMWCTMB’.

Jay clarified the letters, used in his book Making It, refer to ‘The Man Who Contributed Towards My Birth’.

Read more: Martin Roberts horrifies Phillip and Rochelle as he details health scare in first TV interview

Rochelle immediately pushed her hand into the air and said: “I’ve got one of those!”

She continued by emphasising just how much she can relate to what Jay means with the acronym.

Jay stressed responsibility is key to being a dad (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle admits: ‘A lightbulb went off’

Rochelle spoke passionately, making it clear Jay’s words had really resonated with her.

The 33-year-old said: “When I read this… I’ve always had this odd relationship where I’m aware that I’ve never had a relationship with him.

“So as you said that, a lightbulb went off. Honestly, it’s so nice to read that.”

I’ve always had this odd relationship where I’m aware I’ve never had a relationship with him.

Jay was happy but surprised as he explained further why how strained relationships may required alternative titles.

He replied: “I’ve never met anybody who agrees with that.

“The way I see it is – if you’ve got a mechanic who never fixes a car, you can’t call him a mechanic.

“So to have the title as a ‘father’ or a ‘dad’, you have to have some of those responsibilities along with it.”

Rochelle identified with Jay’s point of view (Credit: ITV)

“It’s a real privilege, isn’t it?” Rochelle suggested.

Jay continued: “So that’s why I call him ‘The Man Who Contributed Towards My Birth’.

“Because that’s what he did. Nothing else apart from that.”

Read more: Who’s who in the cast of Emmerdale 2022

Asked by Phillip whether he stays in touch with his father, Jay indicated their relationship was not close.

“He has contact with me but I tend to brush him off,” Jay added firmly.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.