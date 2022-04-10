This Morning confirmed its ITV presenters for next week today and fans are over the moon.

Last week, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary hosted the daytime programme as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were on their annual Easter break.

But next week will see a different duo front the show and it’s gone down a treat with fans.

ITV This Morning next week

Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay will host This Morning from tomorrow (April 11).

The pair will present the show Monday through to Thursday.

On Friday (April 15), Alison and Dermot will return to host.

Josie and Vernon are returning to host This Morning next week (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters

A post on the This Morning Instagram showed an edited photo of Alison and Dermot hosting with Josie and Vernon on a screen behind them.

It said: “Over to Josie and Vernon!

“The cheeky duo will be back hosting This Morning from Monday to Thursday, with Alison and Dermot hosting on Friday as usual.”

Fans quickly shared their thoughts as one gushed: “Thank goodness much prefer them can go back to watching it again missed it last week.”

Josie said she’s ‘honoured’ to host This Morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “Great job now I can watch it this week.”

A third said: “Woop woop will watch it again couldn’t bare to watch it last week.”

Others wanted to see Josie and Vernon host permanently!

One said: “Love them presenting wish they were made permanent on the show.”

Another added: “YES! Josie and Vernon should host full time!!”

This Morning fans want Vernon and Josie to host permanently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And a third agreed, writing: “Love Vernon and Josie…. They should take over permanently.”

Josie and Vernon recently spoke about returning to host the show together.

They previously presented the show back in December last year.

Last week, Josie said in a statement: “I still cannot believe I’ve even hosted This Morning! I feel very privileged, very honoured, and just can’t believe it’s happening to me.

“I’m very thankful to all the This Morning team for letting me come back and host.”

She added: “As for Vernon, when they said I’d be hosting with Vernon again I screamed with excitement! What a legend.”

Vernon also said: “I had the most brilliant time hosting This Morning with Josie before Christmas and I’m chuffed to be asked back again.”

