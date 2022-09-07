This Morning and ITV star Phillip Schofield addressed his future on the show recently – revealing that he’s far from being done with the programme.

The 60-year-old also made a touching comment about his former co-star Fern Britton.

Phillip spoke about his future (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield talks This Morning future

Have no fear, Phillip fans, the 60-year-old has committed his future to the show – for now anyway.

In a new interview with the Mirror, the star revealed that he has no plans to step away from the show anytime soon.

In fact, Phillip revealed that he would like to do another ten years if possible.

The star recently celebrated 20 years of hosting the show.

For the last 13 years, he has co-hosted the show alongside fan favourite Holly Willoughby.

“The 20 years has gone by in a blink. It’s only when you see those pictures [from his early days on the show] that you realise how much time has gone by,” he told the publication.

Phillip and Fern hosted the show together for seven years (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield and Fern Britton

The This Morning star then paid tribute to his former co-host Fern.

He said that she was “so caring” and looked after him “so beautifully”.

Phillip then went on to say that he never imagined himself fronting the show for 20 years.

“In fact, if you’d told me on that day that I’d still be there 20 years later, I wouldn’t have believed you,” he said.

When quizzed about his future on the show over the next decade, he said he hoped he will still be involved with the show.

“I certainly have no plans to leave the sofa,” he said. “It’s just been a rolling organic process that has got better and better over the years.”

He added that he still loves the show and the team he works with.

The controversial Spin to Win wheel (Credit: ITV)

This Morning complaints

This Morning viewers recently hit out at the show over a controversial segment on the show.

On Monday (September 5), one of the prizes on the Spin to Win competition segment was for viewers energy bills to be paid for.

On Tuesday (September 6), one of the prizes was for viewers’ household bills to be paid for.

Viewers didn’t react well to the prizes – despite the show’s good intentions.

Many took to Twitter to slam the controversial prizes.

“I mean this is just tone deaf by #thismorning,” one viewer ranted.

“If this doesn’t perfectly showcase what a dire state this country is in. TV shows like #ThisMorning are now having to help us pay energy bills,” another wrote.

It has since been revealed that Ofcom received close to 200 complaints about the segment.

