This Morning today saw ITV viewers slam the presenters, branding them “out of touch” with their viewers.

Viewers’ criticisms of the presenters came after they seemingly flaunted their wealth, despite many viewers at home struggling due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Alice Beer presented her segment from her own home (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

During today’s edition of This Morning, Alice Beer gave viewers tips on how to save energy this winter.

The segment may not have wound viewers up if Alice hadn’t been doing it from the comfort of her enormous Wiltshire home.

Speaking to Alice, Phillip Schofield asked: “Are you in your home?”

“We are,” Alice confirmed.

“We only moved in last week so we’ve got builders on threat of death keeping quiet upstairs and we don’t know how anything works.”

With her plush AGA on display behind her, Alice also revealed their dog Stan was relaxing “in the spare bedroom”.

Returning to her Wiltshire home for the segment, Phil told Alice: “Off you go, how can we reduce our energy usage?”

Alice then went on to list a number of ways to reduce energy usage, including only using the dishwasher for full loads, not boiling too much water when boiling a kettle, and using a microwave rather than the cooker.

“Information is everything,” she said at the close of the segment.

“The government hasn’t told you [how to reduce energy usage], but we have. You’re welcome,” she said.

Viewers slammed the presenters on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam ITV expert Alice on This Morning

Upon watching Alice’s energy saving tips segment, a number of viewers took to Twitter to complain.

Many slammed the show for being “out of touch” by having Alice show viewers around her big new home.

“Seriously??? Alice Beer showing us her new house on how to control our energy. Seen the size of it?” one viewer tweeted.

“Here we go…. In a kitchen bigger than most people’s houses. Listen up peasants…. This is for us. She’s got £50k of copper in there, I’d have that out,” another wrote.

“Alison not noticing £10k had gone from account, Vanessa [Feltz] missing her second home in Ireland last week and Alice showing off her big new house this week. Cost of living crisis not hitting #ThisMorning hard, is it?” a third swiped.

“These presenters are so out of touch,” another tweeted.

Alison told a story that didn’t go down well at all on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Alison slammed by viewers

This isnt the first time that This Morning and its presenters have come under fire for being “out of touch” recently.

During Friday’s (October 7) show, Alison Hammond came under fire for recalling a time when she lost £10k without noticing.

Her comments came as she and her fellow co-stars discussed how someone was charged £35k for a 4-mile Uber trip by accident.

“I got my car serviced and I paid for the service, and I didn’t notice until they phoned me that they charged me £10,000 for the service,” she recalled.

“They charged me £10,000! They noticed a month later and phoned me up and said we’ve overcharged you. It was £1,000 but they charged me £10,000 and I didn’t even notice.”

Viewers were not happy, with some accusing Alison of boasting about the fact that she has a lot of money.

“So Alison didn’t even notice being charged 10k and jokes about it??? By saying that you’ve just lost my support. No need to rub our noses in it. No need,” one viewer wrote.

“Alright Alison we get it you have money not to notice 10k missing,” another tweeted.

Read more: This Morning today: Viewers divided over Carol Vorderman’s candid sex confession

This Morning airs from 10am on weekdays on ITV and ITV Hub.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.